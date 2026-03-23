Energy costs are rising across Monroe County—and for many people, it’s happening faster than they expected.

What’s more concerning is not just the increase itself, but the lack of clear, accessible explanations behind it.

People see the bill.

They feel the impact.

But very few are given a straightforward understanding of what’s actually driving these changes.

Is it infrastructure?

Is it policy?

Is it supply constraints?

Is it long-term planning decisions that were made years ago?

The reality is—it’s not just one thing. And without clarity, it becomes almost impossible for individuals, families, and businesses to make informed decisions or advocate effectively for change.

That gap is the reason the Monroe Energy Council exists.

This is not a political platform, and it is not an advocacy group built on slogans or talking points. The goal is much simpler—and more necessary:

To provide clear, structured, and grounded analysis of energy costs, infrastructure, and policy as they affect Monroe County and New York State.

That means:

Breaking down complex issues into understandable components

Identifying what is actually driving cost increases

Looking at both short-term pressures and long-term structural challenges

Bringing transparency to topics that are often discussed in fragments or not at all

Over time, this work will focus on three core areas:

Infrastructure — how systems are built, maintained, and upgraded Policy — how decisions at the state and regional level shape outcomes Cost dynamics — what is directly impacting what people pay

There is no shortage of opinions when it comes to energy.

There is a shortage of clarity.

The Monroe Energy Council is built to address that.

If you are trying to understand what’s happening, why it’s happening, and what it means going forward,

this is where that work begins.