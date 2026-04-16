Monroe Energy Council

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Spuds1964
Apr 17

Marcus, I suggest you get in contact with Tom Shepstone and his group. You have an awesome perspective that could be shared with the organization. There is no use in trying to sell people a product if they can't afford it. Thanks for the article.

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