Why Energy Costs Keep Rising in New York
Supply hasn’t kept up. Demand hasn’t gone away. The system is tightening—and costs are rising.
By Marcus C. Williams
For the Monroe Energy Council
Most people feel it.
Energy bills are higher.
Costs are less predictable.
And for a lot of people, it doesn’t quite make sense.
Because when the conversation starts, it usually goes in the wrong direction.
People argue about companies.
They argue about rates.
They argue about who is to blame.
But very few people step back and ask a more important question:
What is actually happening to the system itself?
Earlier last night, we shared a simple visual breaking this down.
Here’s the core idea:
The Missing Layer
At its core, energy follows a simple principle:
Supply and demand.
If supply expands while demand stays stable, prices tend to stabilize or fall.
If demand rises while supply keeps pace, the system holds.
But when something else happens—
when supply growth slows while demand remains high—
the system tightens.
And when the system tightens, prices don’t stay flat.
They rise.
What Has Happened in New York
Over the past several years, New York has made a series of decisions that directly affect energy supply:
Major pipeline projects have been delayed, blocked, or canceled
Large-scale in-state natural gas production has not expanded
The Indian Point nuclear facility was shut down, removing a major source of reliable baseload power
At the same time, demand did not disappear.
Natural gas remains the largest source of electricity generation in New York
More than 4.6 million households still rely on natural gas
The downstate grid remains heavily dependent on gas for reliability
So while supply expansion slowed, demand remained structurally high.
The Capacity Gap Behind the Pressure
There’s another layer to this that rarely gets explained clearly:
capacity.
Over the past several years, New York has lost a significant amount of reliable generation capacity—while replacement has not kept pace at the same level of consistency.
The closure of the Indian Point nuclear facility removed a major source of carbon-free, around-the-clock baseload power
New supply has been added, but much of it is intermittent or still in development
At the same time, overall system demand has remained high—and in some cases is expected to grow
The result is a tighter margin between supply and demand.
And in energy systems, tighter margins don’t just affect reliability—
they affect price stability.
Why Infrastructure Matters
Supply is not just about how much energy exists.
It’s also about how easily that energy can move through the system.
Over the same period, several major natural gas infrastructure projects that would have expanded supply into New York were delayed, denied, or canceled.
More recently, projects like the Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) pipeline have moved forward again—after years of delay—with project sponsors arguing that additional supply could reduce system constraints and moderate electricity costs over time.
The key point is not any one project.
It’s the pattern:
When fuel supply is constrained, and generation depends on that fuel, the system becomes more expensive to operate.
Connecting the Dots
Put these pieces together:
Reliable capacity was reduced
Replacement capacity has not fully matched its consistency
Infrastructure expansion has lagged
Demand has remained high
That combination does not stay neutral.
It creates:
tighter system margins
higher sensitivity to disruption
and upward pressure on costs
What the Data Shows
Natural gas is still the largest source of electricity generation in New York (~50–52%)
Over 4.6 million households rely on natural gas
Delivered natural gas prices are ~30–40% higher than 2019 levels
Electricity prices are significantly higher than they were just a few years ago
The Result
When you put those two realities together, the outcome is not surprising:
The system tightens.
Flexibility decreases.
Costs rise.
This isn’t a short-term fluctuation.
It’s a structural outcome.
A System Under Pressure
What we’re seeing isn’t just higher prices.
It’s a system under pressure:
Less margin for error
Less ability to absorb demand spikes
Greater sensitivity to supply constraints
And that pressure shows up everywhere:
In electricity costs.
In natural gas costs.
In long-term planning challenges.
Why This Matters
If the conversation stays focused only on surface-level explanations, the underlying issue never gets addressed.
Because the real issue is not just pricing.
It’s structure.
And until the structure is addressed, the outcomes won’t change.
Final Thought
This is the part of the energy conversation that is often missing:
When supply doesn’t grow but demand does, costs rise.
Not because of one decision.
Not because of one company.
But because the system itself has been tightened.
What Comes Next
Understanding the problem is only the first step.
The next question is more important:
What does a system that actually works look like?
That’s where this conversation is going next.
Subscribe for the Next Phase
We’ll be breaking down what solutions actually look like—and what it would take to stabilize costs long-term.
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— Monroe Energy Council
Marcus, I suggest you get in contact with Tom Shepstone and his group. You have an awesome perspective that could be shared with the organization. There is no use in trying to sell people a product if they can't afford it. Thanks for the article.