By Marcus C. Williams

For the Monroe Energy Council



Most people feel it.

Energy bills are higher.

Costs are less predictable.

And for a lot of people, it doesn’t quite make sense.

Because when the conversation starts, it usually goes in the wrong direction.

People argue about companies.

They argue about rates.

They argue about who is to blame.

But very few people step back and ask a more important question:

What is actually happening to the system itself?

Earlier last night, we shared a simple visual breaking this down.

Here’s the core idea:

The Missing Layer

At its core, energy follows a simple principle:

Supply and demand.

If supply expands while demand stays stable, prices tend to stabilize or fall.

If demand rises while supply keeps pace, the system holds.

But when something else happens—

when supply growth slows while demand remains high—

the system tightens.

And when the system tightens, prices don’t stay flat.

They rise.

What Has Happened in New York

Over the past several years, New York has made a series of decisions that directly affect energy supply:

Major pipeline projects have been delayed, blocked, or canceled

Large-scale in-state natural gas production has not expanded

The Indian Point nuclear facility was shut down, removing a major source of reliable baseload power

At the same time, demand did not disappear.

Natural gas remains the largest source of electricity generation in New York

More than 4.6 million households still rely on natural gas

The downstate grid remains heavily dependent on gas for reliability

So while supply expansion slowed, demand remained structurally high.

The Capacity Gap Behind the Pressure

There’s another layer to this that rarely gets explained clearly:

capacity.

Over the past several years, New York has lost a significant amount of reliable generation capacity—while replacement has not kept pace at the same level of consistency.

The closure of the Indian Point nuclear facility removed a major source of carbon-free, around-the-clock baseload power

New supply has been added, but much of it is intermittent or still in development

At the same time, overall system demand has remained high—and in some cases is expected to grow

The result is a tighter margin between supply and demand.

And in energy systems, tighter margins don’t just affect reliability—

they affect price stability.

Why Infrastructure Matters

Supply is not just about how much energy exists.

It’s also about how easily that energy can move through the system.

Over the same period, several major natural gas infrastructure projects that would have expanded supply into New York were delayed, denied, or canceled.

More recently, projects like the Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) pipeline have moved forward again—after years of delay—with project sponsors arguing that additional supply could reduce system constraints and moderate electricity costs over time.

The key point is not any one project.

It’s the pattern:

When fuel supply is constrained, and generation depends on that fuel, the system becomes more expensive to operate.

Connecting the Dots

Put these pieces together:

Reliable capacity was reduced

Replacement capacity has not fully matched its consistency

Infrastructure expansion has lagged

Demand has remained high

That combination does not stay neutral.

It creates:

tighter system margins

higher sensitivity to disruption

and upward pressure on costs

What the Data Shows

Natural gas is still the largest source of electricity generation in New York (~50–52%)

Over 4.6 million households rely on natural gas

Delivered natural gas prices are ~30–40% higher than 2019 levels

Electricity prices are significantly higher than they were just a few years ago

The Result

When you put those two realities together, the outcome is not surprising:

The system tightens.

Flexibility decreases.

Costs rise.

This isn’t a short-term fluctuation.

It’s a structural outcome.

A System Under Pressure

What we’re seeing isn’t just higher prices.

It’s a system under pressure:

Less margin for error

Less ability to absorb demand spikes

Greater sensitivity to supply constraints

And that pressure shows up everywhere:

In electricity costs.

In natural gas costs.

In long-term planning challenges.

Why This Matters

If the conversation stays focused only on surface-level explanations, the underlying issue never gets addressed.

Because the real issue is not just pricing.

It’s structure.

And until the structure is addressed, the outcomes won’t change.

Final Thought

This is the part of the energy conversation that is often missing:

When supply doesn’t grow but demand does, costs rise.

Not because of one decision.

Not because of one company.

But because the system itself has been tightened.

What Comes Next

Understanding the problem is only the first step.

The next question is more important:

What does a system that actually works look like?

That’s where this conversation is going next.

Subscribe for the Next Phase

We’ll be breaking down what solutions actually look like—and what it would take to stabilize costs long-term.

Subscribe below to stay ahead of it.

— Monroe Energy Council