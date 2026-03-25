In Rochester and across Monroe County, energy costs aren’t an abstract issue.

They show up in a very direct way—on the monthly bill.

And over the past several years, that bill has become a growing source of frustration for many residents and businesses.

Much of that frustration has been directed at RG&E.

In many cases, that frustration is justified.

Customers have dealt with billing inconsistencies, estimated readings, delayed corrections, and difficulty getting clear answers through customer service. Those issues have eroded trust—and once trust is lost, every new bill is viewed with skepticism.

That matters.

Because when people don’t trust how their bill is calculated, they stop believing the explanations that come with it.

But this is where the conversation often stops—and that’s where the larger problem begins.

Energy costs are not driven by a single company or a single decision.

They are driven by the interaction of multiple factors working together:

The cost of producing energy

The cost of delivering it through infrastructure

The investment required to maintain and upgrade that infrastructure

And the policies that shape how all of it operates

When costs rise, each of these factors can contribute.

But public discussion tends to collapse everything into one visible target.

Right now, that target is RG&E.

The issue is not that RG&E should be immune from criticism—they shouldn’t be.

The issue is that focusing only on one part of how energy is produced, delivered, and regulated creates an incomplete understanding of what is actually driving costs.

New York is not just dealing with a utility issue.

It is navigating a policy-driven energy transition.

Since the passage of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) in 2019, the state has committed itself to an aggressive timetable for renewable energy, electrification, and long-term decarbonization.

Those goals are no longer theoretical.

They are being implemented in real, visible ways.

For example, new housing developments in the region are already being built as fully electric—without natural gas connections.

These projects are often presented as forward-looking and environmentally beneficial.

But they also require expanded electrical infrastructure and increase long-term demand on the grid.

Those costs do not disappear.

They are built into the system over time.

At the same time, the underlying energy supply structure is still in transition.

New York continues to rely heavily on natural gas for both electricity generation and heating—particularly in regions like Monroe County.

Yet:

Power plants have been retired

Pipeline expansion has been constrained

Replacement generation is still being developed

Reliability planners have warned that supply is not being added quickly enough to fully replace what is being removed, while demand is expected to grow.

That creates pressure.

Not in one place—but across the entire chain of how energy is produced, moved, and delivered.

And when pressure builds in a system like this, it does not stay contained.

It shows up in infrastructure strain.

It shows up in planning constraints.

And ultimately, it shows up in cost.

Your bill.

What makes this more difficult for the public is that these factors are rarely explained together.

Instead, people are left to interpret rising costs through fragments—often without a clear understanding of how the full process actually works.

So frustration builds.

And that frustration looks for a single, visible cause.

Right now, that cause is RG&E.

But the reality is broader—and more important.

If the goal is to understand what is happening—and what comes next—then the full picture has to be examined, not just the most visible part of it.

In the next piece, we’ll break this down directly.

Specifically, the three core forces that are shaping energy costs in Monroe County—and how they interact with each other.

Because once those forces are understood, the conversation becomes much clearer.