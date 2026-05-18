By Marcus C. Williams

For the Monroe Energy Council

Another energy rate increase is coming to New York.

For many households and businesses, the frustration is immediate and understandable.

Families across the state are already dealing with:

rising housing costs,

higher grocery prices,

insurance increases,

inflationary pressure,

and broader economic uncertainty.

Now energy bills are increasing again.

The New York State Public Service Commission recently approved temporary delivery rate increases for RG&E and NYSEG customers while the broader rate-case process continues moving through state review.

Under the temporary approvals:

RG&E residential electric delivery rates are rising approximately 2.9%,

RG&E gas delivery rates are rising approximately 1.2%,

NYSEG electric delivery rates are rising approximately 0.2%,

and NYSEG gas delivery rates are rising approximately 1.7%.

Those temporary increases are significantly smaller than the much larger long-term increases utilities initially requested.

But for many New Yorkers, the deeper concern remains unchanged:

Why do energy bills keep rising in the first place?

That question matters because these pressures did not appear overnight.

They developed over years through a combination of:

infrastructure constraints,

delayed expansion projects,

growing electrification demands,

regulatory complexity,

rising system investment requirements,

permitting slowdowns,

generation retirement pressure,

and long-term policy decisions that increasingly shape how New York’s energy system operates.

And as those pressures continue building, affordability concerns are becoming harder to ignore.

Temporary approvals may reduce immediate shocks compared to the original proposals.

But they do not resolve the underlying structural pressures affecting affordability across the broader system.

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The Pressure on the System Is Growing

New York’s energy system is being asked to do significantly more than it was originally designed to do decades ago.

Electric vehicle adoption continues increasing.

Building electrification is expanding.

Heat pump deployment is accelerating.

Data infrastructure and digital systems require massive amounts of stable electricity.

Modern industrial operations increasingly depend on uninterrupted power availability.

At the same time, reliability expectations remain extremely high.

Homes, hospitals, manufacturers, transportation systems, logistics infrastructure, and small businesses all rely on consistent and affordable energy to operate effectively.

That creates growing pressure on the system.

And while electricity demand continues rising, infrastructure expansion has struggled to move at the same pace.

That gap matters.

Because electrification increases infrastructure requirements.

It does not eliminate them.

Infrastructure Delays Become Expensive

One of the least discussed aspects of energy affordability is time.

Large-scale infrastructure systems take years to build.

Transmission projects often require:

permitting,

environmental review,

financing,

engineering,

land coordination,

construction,

interconnection review,

and regulatory approval.

Grid modernization projects frequently move slowly through overlapping administrative processes.

Meanwhile, infrastructure costs continue rising.

Over time, delayed investment compounds future system costs.

And eventually, portions of those pressures begin appearing elsewhere throughout the grid.

That can include:

rising delivery costs,

constrained transmission capacity,

infrastructure bottlenecks,

regional reliability strain,

expensive imported power,

and broader affordability pressure for ratepayers.

Delay itself becomes expensive.

This is one reason energy affordability conversations are increasingly becoming infrastructure conversations.

Because the longer modernization and expansion struggle to keep pace with demand growth, the greater the long-term pressure on the system becomes.

The Role of State Policy

Energy systems do not operate independently from public policy.

State-level decisions influence:

infrastructure timelines,

permitting environments,

transmission deployment,

generation strategy,

electrification targets,

environmental compliance standards,

regulatory structure,

and long-term planning priorities.

Over time, those decisions shape the conditions surrounding affordability, reliability, investment, and infrastructure expansion.

Policy decisions shape infrastructure outcomes.

And infrastructure outcomes eventually shape affordability.

That does not mean every rate increase is caused by one single law, agency, or decision.

The reality is more complicated than that.

But it does mean long-term policy direction matters.

If electricity demand rises while infrastructure expansion remains constrained, delayed, politically difficult, or increasingly expensive, affordability pressure can continue building across the broader system.

That pressure does not remain theoretical forever.

Eventually:

families,

small businesses,

manufacturers,

healthcare systems,

and entire communities begin feeling portions of the impact.

For many New Yorkers, frustration is increasingly tied to a growing perception that long-term affordability is becoming less predictable while system demands continue increasing.

And many residents are beginning to ask a broader question:

Was enough infrastructure built before major system expansion goals were accelerated?

That question is becoming harder to avoid.

Why Affordability Concerns Are Growing

For many residents, the frustration is no longer only about one specific utility bill increase.

It is about uncertainty.

People increasingly feel like:

costs continue rising,

affordability feels less stable,

and the long-term direction of the system feels increasingly difficult to predict.

Small businesses face similar concerns.

Restaurants, retailers, manufacturers, logistics operators, warehouses, farms, and service providers all rely on stable and affordable energy to operate effectively.

When costs become harder to predict, planning becomes harder too.

That uncertainty affects:

hiring,

investment,

expansion,

operating confidence,

and long-term economic stability.

Reliable energy infrastructure affects far more than electricity delivery.

It affects the broader economic environment entire communities depend on.

The Cost of Delayed Capacity

One of the most difficult realities surrounding modern energy policy is that replacing reliable large-scale generation capacity is extraordinarily difficult — especially while demand is simultaneously increasing.

New York’s grid is increasingly being asked to support:

transportation electrification,

building electrification,

industrial transition,

digital expansion,

and growing reliability expectations,

while portions of dependable baseload generation continue facing long-term retirement pressure.

That creates a difficult balancing challenge.

Because modern economies do not simply require electricity.

They require stable electricity at scale.

When local generation capacity tightens, regions often become increasingly dependent on imported power during periods of heavy demand or system stress.

Those imported costs can become extremely expensive.

And eventually, portions of those system costs begin flowing downstream into affordability pressure for consumers.

This is one reason many energy analysts increasingly argue that infrastructure planning must prioritize reliability and long-term generation adequacy alongside environmental goals.

Without sufficient stable generation and transmission expansion, affordability pressure can continue compounding over time.

What Could Help Reduce Future Pressure

There is no instant solution to a large-scale infrastructure and affordability challenge.

But long-term planning still matters.

A more stable energy future likely requires:

modernized transmission systems,

expanded grid capacity,

infrastructure investment,

practical implementation timelines,

streamlined permitting where appropriate,

affordability-conscious planning,

balanced generation strategy,

long-term reliability prioritization,

and greater coordination between infrastructure goals and economic realities.

Communities also increasingly want:

transparency,

local input,

responsible development,

and clearer understanding of how major infrastructure projects affect their regions.

Those concerns matter too.

New York’s long-term energy future will likely require balancing:

affordability,

modernization,

reliability,

infrastructure expansion,

environmental objectives,

economic competitiveness,

and community stability simultaneously.

That is not a simple challenge.

But avoiding the conversation will not make the pressure disappear.

Energy Costs Are Becoming Infrastructure Stories

Energy affordability discussions are often treated as isolated utility stories.

But increasingly, they are becoming infrastructure stories.

They are becoming economic competitiveness stories.

They are becoming long-term planning stories.

And they are becoming quality-of-life stories for families and businesses across New York.

Reliable infrastructure supports:

affordability,

investment,

business confidence,

modernization,

economic resilience,

and long-term regional stability.

When infrastructure systems struggle to keep pace with rising demand and expanding expectations, pressure builds over time.

Eventually, ratepayers begin feeling part of that pressure.

That is why these conversations matter.

Because the future cost of energy will not be shaped only by consumption.

It will also be shaped by:

how effectively systems are planned,

how intelligently infrastructure is expanded,

how reliably generation capacity is maintained,

and how seriously long-term affordability is treated moving forward.

This Is Becoming A Kitchen-Table Issue

For many New Yorkers, this is no longer an abstract policy discussion.

It is no longer something happening only inside regulatory filings, infrastructure reports, or long-term planning meetings.

People are beginning to feel portions of it directly.

In monthly utility bills.

In household budgeting.

In small business operating costs.

In growing uncertainty surrounding affordability and long-term economic stability.

Families across New York are already navigating rising pressure from housing costs, groceries, insurance, taxes, and broader inflationary strain.

When energy costs continue becoming harder to predict on top of those pressures, frustration grows quickly.

Small businesses feel it too.

Restaurants, retailers, manufacturers, logistics operators, farms, warehouses, and local service providers all depend on stable and affordable energy to operate effectively.

When long-term costs become increasingly uncertain, expansion becomes harder.

Hiring becomes harder.

Planning becomes harder.

And over time, affordability concerns begin affecting broader economic confidence across entire communities.

That is why these conversations matter.

Because reliable infrastructure does not only support electricity.

It supports:

economic stability,

investment,

modernization,

business confidence,

community resilience,

and long-term affordability itself.

As New York continues pursuing electrification, modernization, and rising energy demand, infrastructure planning will matter more than ever.

The future affordability of the system will not be shaped only by how much electricity people use.

It will also be shaped by:

how effectively infrastructure keeps pace with demand,

how intelligently long-term expansion is managed,

how seriously affordability is treated,

and how responsibly the system is planned moving forward.

Because eventually, infrastructure decisions stop being theoretical.

And start showing up in everyday life.



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Research. Infrastructure. Affordability. Regional Stability.