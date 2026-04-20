By Marcus C. Williams

For the Monroe Energy Council

Over the past few posts, we’ve broken down something most people feel—but rarely see clearly:

Energy costs don’t just rise randomly.

They respond to structure.

When supply doesn’t keep up and demand stays high, the system tightens—and costs rise.

If you’ve been following this conversation, you’re already ahead of most people.

But understanding the problem is only the first step.

What would a system look like if it didn’t tighten?

The Goal Isn’t Just More Energy

One of the biggest misconceptions right now is this:

That the solution is simply to “add more energy.”

But not all energy is the same.

A stable system isn’t built on volume alone.

It’s built on reliability.

What Stability Actually Requires

A system that holds steady under pressure has three core traits:

1. Consistent Supply

Energy must be available when it’s needed—not just when conditions allow it.

That means:

predictable output

high availability

minimal interruption

2. Sufficient Capacity

The system needs enough supply to meet demand—even during:

peak winter demand

summer heat waves

unexpected spikes

3. System Flexibility

The system must be able to adjust without breaking.

That requires:

margin

redundancy

infrastructure that can move energy where it’s needed

When those three elements are present, costs stabilize.

When they’re not, pressure builds.

Where the Gap Is Right Now

Much of today’s energy conversation is focused on expanding supply through sources that are valuable—but not always consistent.

That creates a structural gap.

Because intermittent supply—by definition—does not fully replace consistent, around-the-clock generation.

When consistent supply is reduced faster than it’s replaced, the system becomes more fragile.

And we’ve already started to see how that plays out.

During periods of peak demand—especially in extreme winter and summer conditions—the system becomes more sensitive to disruption.

When supply is constrained at the same time demand spikes, prices don’t just rise—they become more volatile.

Why This Conversation Is Starting to Shift

Across the country—and globally—there’s a growing recognition of something important:

You can’t stabilize a system without a reliable core.

That doesn’t mean replacing new energy sources.

It means anchoring them with generation that:

runs consistently

stabilizes the grid

supports everything else

If you’re starting to see that shift—that’s exactly where this conversation is heading next.

What This Means for Rochester

This is where everything begins to connect.

Because once you understand:

how the system tightens

what stability requires

and why reliability matters

The next question becomes unavoidable:

Where does that reliable, consistent capacity come from?

That question is no longer theoretical.

Especially now.

If you read the last brief, you already know why.

This Is Where the Conversation Changes

Most people are still reacting to:

prices

headlines

individual decisions

But the real shift is happening underneath that.

And the people who understand it early:

👉 will understand where things are going

👉 before the rest of the conversation catches up

What Comes Next

In the next piece, we’re going to break this down directly:

what type of generation actually provides that reliability

why it’s becoming unavoidable in places like New York

and how it connects specifically to Rochester

Subscribe for the Next Phase

This is not a one-off explanation.

It’s an ongoing shift.

And we’re tracking it step by step.

If you want to stay ahead of where this is going—and understand more:

⬇️ Subscribe below ⬇️



— Monroe Energy Council