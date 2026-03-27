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earl
Mar 27

It's the perfect man-made storm. All driven by naive policy based on fantasy. 1) Increase demand for electricity. Move to electrify everything: stoves, home heating and CARS. 2) Decrease supply of electricity. Take away reliable, clean, cheap natural gas electricity production. Ignore nuclear. Push intermittent, expensive, land hungry, foreign made alternative generation methods. Then push it through an outdated grid to further restrict supply.

Meanwhile China is building 2 coal fired power plants per WEEK! And selling us solar panels. We are being led by fools.

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