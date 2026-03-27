In the last piece, we stepped back and looked at the broader picture.

Energy costs are not driven by a single company or a single decision. They are shaped by how energy is produced, delivered, and governed over time.

But understanding that structure is only the first step.

To make sense of what is happening right now—and where it is heading—we need to look at the three forces that are actively shaping energy costs in Monroe County.

1. Supply Pressure

New York’s energy system still depends heavily on natural gas for both electricity generation and heating.

That hasn’t changed.

What has changed is the margin around it.

Over time:

Power plants have been retired

Pipeline expansion has been constrained

Replacement generation has not been added at the same pace

This creates a tighter balance between supply and demand.

And when supply becomes tighter—especially during high-demand periods like winter—costs rise.

Not because of one decision, but because there is less flexibility in the system.

2. Infrastructure Cost

Energy doesn’t just have to be produced—it has to be moved, maintained, and expanded.

That requires infrastructure.

And right now, infrastructure demands are increasing.

As electrification expands—whether through fully electric homes, new building standards, or broader grid usage—the amount of electricity that needs to be delivered continues to grow.

Meeting that demand requires:

grid upgrades

transmission improvements

long-term capital investment

Those investments are not optional.

They are necessary to keep the system functioning.

But they are also not free.

Over time, those costs are recovered—and they are reflected in what customers pay.

3. Policy Direction

The third force shaping energy costs is policy.

New York has made a long-term commitment to transitioning its energy system through the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA).

That includes:

expanding renewable energy

increasing electrification

restructuring how energy is generated and used

These policies are now being implemented across the state.

They influence:

what types of energy are developed

what infrastructure is built

how quickly changes occur

In some cases, programs are introduced to help offset rising costs.

But even those programs are structured within the same system—meaning costs are often tracked, redistributed, or recovered over time.

How These Forces Work Together

Each of these forces matters on its own.

But the real impact comes from how they interact.

Supply is tightening while demand is evolving

Infrastructure requirements are increasing

Policy is accelerating long-term changes

When all three move at the same time, the result is sustained cost pressure.

That pressure doesn’t stay abstract. Local businesses in our region have already begun citing rising energy costs as a factor in whether they can continue operating—or shutting down entirely.

It is also showing up in a more direct way for households, as rising energy costs continue to strain monthly budgets.

It shows up in the numbers people see every month.

Why This Matters

Most people are only shown one piece of this picture.

That’s why the conversation often feels incomplete.

But once these three forces are understood together, the situation becomes much clearer.

Not simpler—but clearer.

What Comes Next

In the next piece, we’ll move from explanation to direction.

What options actually exist?

What choices are being made—and what alternatives could look like.

Because understanding the forces is one thing.

Understanding the path forward is another.

This framework will be used going forward to break down specific issues, policies, and developments affecting energy in Monroe County and across New York.