By Marcus C. Williams

Monroe Energy Council



In energy policy, outcomes rarely happen in isolation.

They emerge from direction, structure, and timing.

At the Monroe Energy Council, our focus is not on rhetoric—but on what we refer to as Regulatory Reality: how policy decisions translate into real-world cost.

Today, we are releasing a data visualization that highlights a significant shift in New York’s energy landscape:

A roughly 90% increase in electricity prices since 2004, with a noticeable acceleration in recent years.

While rising costs are often attributed to global factors—such as inflation, supply chains, or fuel volatility—a closer look at the timeline suggests something more specific is also occurring.

The 2019 Inflection Point

From 2004 through approximately 2019, electricity prices in New York followed a relatively gradual upward trend.

In 2004, average rates were approximately 14.5¢ per kWh.

Over the next decade and a half, increases were present—but largely incremental.

In 2019, that trajectory changed.

That year marked the passage of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), a comprehensive policy framework designed to rapidly transition New York’s energy system.

Following that point, the rate trajectory begins to steepen at a considerable pace.

By 2026, electricity prices are approaching 28¢ per kWh.

Understanding “Trend Alignment”

It is important to be precise:

Energy systems are complex, and no single policy operates in isolation.

However, when a major regulatory shift aligns closely with a significant change in cost trajectory, it warrants examination.

At the Monroe Energy Council, we refer to this as Trend Alignment:

When policy direction and measurable outcomes begin to move together in a visible way.

What Changed Structurally

The CLCPA introduced a series of system-wide requirements that impact cost structure over time, including:

Infrastructure Expansion

Transitioning generation and transmission systems requires large-scale capital investment.

System Reconfiguration

Changes in how energy is produced and delivered alter how reliability is maintained—and what systems must be built to support it.

Regulatory Implementation

Compliance, planning, and execution at scale introduce additional layers of cost that ultimately flow through the system.

These factors do not operate independently.

They accumulate.

Why This Matters Locally

For regions like Rochester and Monroe County, these changes are not abstract.

They define:

Household cost pressure

Business operating margins

Investment decisions

Long-term economic competitiveness

At a certain point, rising energy costs begin to function as what we refer to as an Economic Ceiling:

A threshold beyond which growth slows, expansion stalls, and sustainability becomes more difficult.

What Comes Next

Identifying a trend is not the same as assigning a single cause.

But understanding how policy direction, system structure, and cost trajectory interact is essential for having a productive conversation about what comes next.

Because energy systems do not stabilize on their own.

They stabilize through alignment.

In our upcoming analysis, Rochester Energy Outlook 2030, we will examine:

How current trends may impact local housing and development

What this means for industrial growth

Which structural adjustments could improve long-term stability

The data does not tell us what to believe.

But it does tell us where to look.

And right now, it’s telling us to pay attention.

— Monroe Energy Council



