Rochester in the Running for New Nuclear—What That Actually Means
Eastman Business Park is now part of a statewide nuclear conversation. But what does that actually mean—and what happens next?
By Marcus C. Williams
For the Monroe Energy Council
Over the past few days, a headline has started to circulate:
Rochester is still in the running for a new nuclear facility.
At first glance, that sounds like a major decision has already been made.
It hasn’t.
But something important has happened—and it matters more than most people realize.
What Was Actually Announced
Through a process led by the New York Power Authority (NYPA), the state has begun evaluating locations for new advanced nuclear development across upstate New York.
As part of that process:
23 developers and technology partners submitted responses
8 upstate communities responded as potential host locations
Among them: RED-Rochester at Eastman Business Park
That places Rochester inside a real, active statewide evaluation process.
Not a theory.
Not a proposal.
A process.
What Eastman Business Park Brings
This is not random.
Eastman Business Park is not just land—it is:
an existing industrial energy site
with on-site power generation
with established utility infrastructure
and industrial zoning already in place
That combination is exactly what makes a location viable in early-stage nuclear conversations.
What This Does Not Mean
It’s important to be clear:
No site has been selected
No project has been approved
No construction is planned
Even RED-Rochester has made clear that:
This is an exploratory submission, not a defined project
So why does it matter?
Because the Conversation Has Changed
For years, nuclear in New York was treated as:
politically difficult
conceptually distant
and largely off the table
That is no longer the case.
New York is now actively pursuing:
at least 1 gigawatt of new nuclear capacity
within a broader vision of a long-term reliability backbone
And Rochester is now inside that conversation.
Why This Matters Economically
This is not just about energy policy.
It’s about:
industrial competitiveness
energy cost stability
long-term economic positioning
Because if reliable, large-scale generation is added:
energy becomes more stable
pricing becomes more predictable
and regions that host that infrastructure gain advantage
What Happens Next
This process moves in stages:
Interest and positioning (current stage)
Site evaluation
Developer alignment
Regulatory process
Long-term decision
Rochester is currently at stage one.
The Real Question
The headline is not the story.
The real question is:
If Rochester is in the running… what should it do with that opportunity?
Because the outcome is not guaranteed.
And in processes like this:
Positioning matters
Where This Conversation Goes Next
Understanding that Rochester is in the running is just the starting point.
The next step is understanding:
what a stable system actually requires
what role reliable generation plays
and what kind of infrastructure actually lowers costs
That’s where this conversation is going next.
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We’ll be breaking down what this means for Rochester—and what direction actually makes sense from here.
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— Monroe Energy Council