By Marcus C. Williams

For the Monroe Energy Council

Over the past few days, a headline has started to circulate:

Rochester is still in the running for a new nuclear facility.

At first glance, that sounds like a major decision has already been made.

It hasn’t.

But something important has happened—and it matters more than most people realize.

What Was Actually Announced

Through a process led by the New York Power Authority (NYPA), the state has begun evaluating locations for new advanced nuclear development across upstate New York.

As part of that process:

23 developers and technology partners submitted responses

8 upstate communities responded as potential host locations

Among them: RED-Rochester at Eastman Business Park

That places Rochester inside a real, active statewide evaluation process.

Not a theory.

Not a proposal.

A process.

What Eastman Business Park Brings

This is not random.

Eastman Business Park is not just land—it is:

an existing industrial energy site

with on-site power generation

with established utility infrastructure

and industrial zoning already in place

That combination is exactly what makes a location viable in early-stage nuclear conversations.

What This Does Not Mean

It’s important to be clear:

No site has been selected

No project has been approved

No construction is planned

Even RED-Rochester has made clear that:

This is an exploratory submission, not a defined project

So why does it matter?

Because the Conversation Has Changed

For years, nuclear in New York was treated as:

politically difficult

conceptually distant

and largely off the table

That is no longer the case.

New York is now actively pursuing:

at least 1 gigawatt of new nuclear capacity

within a broader vision of a long-term reliability backbone

And Rochester is now inside that conversation.

Why This Matters Economically

This is not just about energy policy.

It’s about:

industrial competitiveness

energy cost stability

long-term economic positioning

Because if reliable, large-scale generation is added:

energy becomes more stable

pricing becomes more predictable

and regions that host that infrastructure gain advantage

What Happens Next

This process moves in stages:

Interest and positioning (current stage) Site evaluation Developer alignment Regulatory process Long-term decision

Rochester is currently at stage one.

The Real Question

The headline is not the story.

The real question is:

If Rochester is in the running… what should it do with that opportunity?

Because the outcome is not guaranteed.

And in processes like this:

Positioning matters

Where This Conversation Goes Next

Understanding that Rochester is in the running is just the starting point.

The next step is understanding:

what a stable system actually requires

what role reliable generation plays

and what kind of infrastructure actually lowers costs

That’s where this conversation is going next.

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We’ll be breaking down what this means for Rochester—and what direction actually makes sense from here.

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— Monroe Energy Council