By Marcus C. Williams

For the Monroe Energy Council

For years, New Yorkers have been told the same story:

Your energy bills are rising because of greedy utility companies.

And while utilities absolutely deserve scrutiny, that explanation leaves out the much bigger reality driving costs across New York State.

The deeper issue is policy.

Albany created the conditions that are now making energy more expensive, less reliable, and increasingly difficult to expand affordably.

The result is a system where:

electricity costs continue climbing,

grid reliability margins are shrinking,

infrastructure development is slowing,

and families are being pushed toward full electrification while the state still struggles to produce enough reliable power to support it.

RG&E may send the bill.

But Albany helped create the environment behind it.

And unless New Yorkers understand what is actually happening, the pressure on households, businesses, manufacturing, and future development will continue growing.

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The Energy System Is Being Reshaped Faster Than The Infrastructure Can Handle

New York’s current energy direction is centered around aggressive electrification policies.

The state is pushing:

electric vehicles,

electric heating systems,

electric appliance transitions,

and large-scale reductions in fossil fuel usage.

At the same time, New York has:

shut down reliable generation sources,

restricted pipeline expansion,

limited natural gas development,

and accelerated mandates before replacement infrastructure is fully built.

That matters because energy systems cannot operate on aspiration alone.

They operate on:

dependable generation,

transmission capacity,

redundancy,

dispatchable power,

and reserve margins.

When reserve margins shrink, the entire system becomes more expensive to operate.

Not just slightly more expensive.

Systemically more expensive.

The Public Keeps Hearing About Wind And Solar — But Not The Full Scale Of What Would Actually Be Required

Wind and solar absolutely have a place in the energy mix.

But there is a major difference between:

supplementing a grid,

and

fully replacing large-scale dispatchable generation.

That distinction is often missing from public discussion.

Because once New York attempts to fully electrify transportation, heating, and major infrastructure systems, overall electricity demand rises dramatically.

And meeting that demand entirely through intermittent energy sources becomes extraordinarily difficult.

Especially at the speed currently being attempted.

Land Use Reality Is Rarely Discussed Honestly

Large-scale solar deployment requires enormous amounts of land.

Not small fields.

Not isolated parcels.

Massive geographic footprints.

To fully replace the type of consistent generation historically provided by natural gas and nuclear infrastructure, New York would require solar deployment at a scale most residents have never visualized.

Not acres.

Square miles.

Potentially thousands upon thousands of acres spread across:

farmland,

wooded areas,

open rural land,

and transmission-connected corridors.

And unlike traditional generation plants, solar production fluctuates:

by weather,

season,

cloud coverage,

daylight hours,

and winter performance.

Which means battery storage requirements also become enormous.

And battery infrastructure itself requires:

mining,

manufacturing,

land,

replacement cycles,

and major capital investment.

This is not a minor transition.

It is one of the largest infrastructure transformations in modern state history.

Meanwhile, Reliable Existing Generation Was Already Operating

Many older energy assets had already been:

constructed,

financed,

connected,

and functioning.

Several plants provided:

stable baseload generation,

dispatchable power,

and highly reliable operational flexibility.

Yet New York continued shutting down portions of dependable infrastructure while replacement systems remain incomplete.

That creates a dangerous overlap period:

where demand rises faster than reliable replacement capacity.

And when supply tightens:

prices rise,

volatility increases,

investment hesitates,

and reserve margins shrink.

Which is exactly what NYISO has been warning about.

The Grid Does Not Care About Political Messaging

The grid only responds to physics and capacity.

Electric systems require:

stable frequency,

balanced load,

transmission flexibility,

spinning reserve,

and dispatchable generation.

Political slogans do not power cities during peak winter demand.

Reliable infrastructure does.

That is why even many energy experts who support renewable expansion still acknowledge the need for:

natural gas backup,

expanded transmission,

large-scale storage,

or nuclear generation.

Because reliability is not optional.

Nuclear Energy Is Quietly Reentering The Conversation Nationwide

Across the country, interest in nuclear energy is growing again.

Why?

Because nuclear offers something increasingly valuable:

reliable power,

carbon-free generation,

high energy density,

and continuous output.

Unlike intermittent systems, nuclear generation operates consistently regardless of:

weather,

daylight,

cloud coverage,

or seasonal variation.

And newer technologies like:

Small Modular Reactors (SMRs),

advanced reactor systems,

and localized microgrid integration

are changing how communities think about long-term energy security.

Rochester And Monroe County Could Eventually Become A Model For Local Energy Independence

Imagine a future where Monroe County develops:

localized energy generation,

resilient microgrids,

modern transmission systems,

and advanced nuclear-supported infrastructure.

That would not just affect electricity prices.

It could reshape:

manufacturing recruitment,

industrial competitiveness,

housing development,

emergency resilience,

and long-term economic growth.

Affordable, stable energy attracts investment.

Expensive, unstable energy drives investment away.

That reality affects:

factories,

employers,

logistics operations,

hospitals,

and eventually families deciding where they can afford to live.

The Goal Should Be Practical Transition — Not Controlled Decline

New Yorkers are not opposed to cleaner technology.

Most people support innovation.

Most people support environmental responsibility.

But there is growing concern that policy is moving faster than infrastructure reality.

A practical transition would:

expand new generation before removing old generation,

stabilize reserve margins,

reduce reliability risks,

and protect affordability during the transition period.

Instead, many residents increasingly feel they are paying more while receiving less certainty.

And that frustration is growing.

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The Bottom Line

The energy debate in New York is no longer theoretical.

It is already affecting:

household budgets,

business planning,

industrial recruitment,

infrastructure reliability,

and long-term economic growth.

And as electrification accelerates, these pressures are likely to intensify.

The question is no longer whether the system is changing.

The question is whether New York is building a durable, affordable, and realistic path forward — or creating a future where costs rise faster than reliability.

Because once energy becomes persistently unstable or unaffordable, the consequences spread far beyond utility bills.

They reshape entire regions.

And that conversation is only beginning.

— Monroe Energy Council