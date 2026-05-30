By Marcus C. Williams

For the Monroe Energy Council

A growing number of activists and local officials are pushing the idea of “dumping RG&E” and replacing the current utility structure with some form of public or local takeover.

That may sound appealing on the surface.

People are frustrated. Bills are high. Customer service complaints are common. Public trust is low.

Those frustrations are real.

But frustration alone is not a plan.

Before Rochester spends public money, takes on new debt, or moves further down the road toward a utility takeover model, residents deserve clear answers to a few serious questions.

Because changing the ownership structure of the wires is not the same thing as solving the deeper energy problem.

And if the wrong decisions are made, the public could end up paying more, assuming more risk, and still remaining dependent on the same broader state-controlled energy system.

This is where the conversation needs to become more serious.

Not louder.

Not more emotional.

More serious.



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1) How much would it cost to buy the infrastructure?

Any serious proposal to replace an existing utility has to begin with the basic financial question:

What exactly would Rochester be buying, and what would it cost?

That is not a small detail. It is the starting point.

A public takeover would likely require acquiring or controlling major pieces of physical infrastructure, which could include:

distribution assets,

local wires and substations,

supporting utility equipment,

administrative systems,

operational capacity,

and potentially other transition-related costs.

That process would not be cheap.

And the cost of acquisition would not exist in isolation. It would be followed by continuing costs for:

maintenance,

upgrades,

staffing,

legal and administrative overhead,

system operations,

and long-term capital replacement.

If people are being told “dump RG&E,” they should also be shown the actual price tag.

2) Who would pay for it?

The next question is just as important:

Who is actually going to pay for a takeover?

If the answer is “the public,” then that means the public deserves the full math before any promises are made.

That could mean some combination of:

local taxpayers,

ratepayers,

public borrowing,

bond financing,

or layered public subsidies and long-term repayment obligations.

In plain English:

Even if a takeover is called “public,” it is not free.

It still has to be financed somehow.

And when big systems are financed with public debt or public obligation, the public ultimately carries the risk.

So before anyone tells Rochester that this is a simple solution, they should answer a simple question first:

Who pays if the projected savings do not materialize?

3) How much debt would be required?

This is where many public conversations become vague very quickly.

A takeover proposal is not just a slogan. It is a financing structure.

If a local entity had to raise money to acquire utility infrastructure, then debt would almost certainly become part of the conversation.

And once debt enters the picture, so do larger questions:

How much borrowing would be required?

Over how many years would it be repaid?

What would the interest burden look like?

What happens if costs run over projections?

Would residents be locked into decades of repayment?

These are not side issues.

They go directly to affordability.

Because if a takeover creates a new debt burden, then that burden does not disappear. It gets distributed somewhere in the system.

And in many cases, that means the public eventually feels it through taxes, rates, fees, or reduced financial flexibility elsewhere.

4) Where would the electricity still come from?

This is one of the most overlooked questions in the entire debate.

Even if local officials or activists succeeded in changing who owns or operates local delivery infrastructure, that does not automatically mean Rochester would suddenly control energy generation.

That is a major distinction.

Owning or managing local utility infrastructure is not the same as controlling:

the broader generation mix,

statewide energy policy,

wholesale electricity markets,

transmission constraints,

generation adequacy,

or the long-term policy direction coming out of Albany and state agencies.

In other words:

A local takeover might change who runs part of the system.

It would not automatically change where the power comes from, how statewide energy markets function, or how New York’s broader energy policies affect affordability and reliability.

That means residents should ask:

Would this really solve the root problem, or would it just change the ownership label while leaving the deeper system pressures untouched?

5) Would bills actually go down?

This is the question most people care about most.

And it is the question that should not be answered with slogans.

It should be answered with evidence.

If advocates are claiming that dumping RG&E would lower bills, then they should also be required to explain:

how quickly,

by how much,

under what assumptions,

after what upfront costs,

and with what risks if the projections fail.

Because there is a very real possibility that a complicated takeover could:

create new administrative layers,

introduce new borrowing costs,

require major transition spending,

and still leave the region exposed to the same broader energy cost pressures coming from state policy, infrastructure constraints, and generation challenges.

That does not mean change is impossible.

It means the burden of proof should be high.

The public deserves a serious answer to the question:

Would a takeover actually reduce bills — or just redistribute costs in a different form?

The Real Issue Is Bigger Than RG&E

This is where the conversation often gets off track.

RG&E is easy to blame because it is visible.

People deal with the company directly.

They see the bills.

They feel the frustration.

But many of the deeper cost pressures affecting energy bills are larger than one utility.

They involve:

state policy,

infrastructure expansion delays,

electrification pressures,

generation constraints,

transmission bottlenecks,

regulatory complexity,

and long-term decisions coming from Albany.

That does not excuse poor customer service or billing issues.

But it does mean that replacing the visible utility does not automatically solve the structural problem.

And if public anger gets redirected into a proposal that is financially weak, operationally vague, or politically driven, Rochester could end up making an expensive mistake.

What Rochester Should Demand Before Moving Forward

Before any serious local takeover proposal is embraced, residents should demand clear answers in writing on at least the following:

the estimated acquisition cost,

the proposed financing structure,

the projected debt burden,

the governance model,

the source of power supply,

the transition timeline,

the legal risks,

the operational risks,

and the evidence that bills would actually decrease.

Those are not anti-reform questions.

They are responsible questions.

If a proposal cannot withstand those questions, then it is not ready for public trust.

The Public Deserves the Full Math

Rochester residents have every right to want affordability, reliability, and accountability.

But those goals will not be achieved through slogans alone.

If public officials or activist groups want to promote a utility takeover, they should be prepared to show the full numbers, the full governance model, the full risk structure, and the full long-term impact on residents.

Because before Rochester spends millions, takes on new debt, or commits itself to a major structural shift, the public deserves more than anger.

The public deserves answers.



Reliable Energy. Honest Answers.

Independent analysis on affordability, infrastructure, and the future of energy policy in New York.

Monroe Energy Council

Reliable Energy. Honest Answers.

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