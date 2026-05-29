MEC Brief: DUMP RG&E?
BEFORE ROCHESTER SPENDS MILLIONS, ASK THESE QUESTIONS.
By Marcus C. Williams
For Monroe Energy Council
Major Questions
How much would it cost to buy the infrastructure?
Who would pay for it?
How much debt would be required?
Where would the electricity still come from?
Would bills actually go down?
These are not arguments for or against any proposal — just essential questions every taxpayer should ask.
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Research. Infrastructure. Affordability. Regional Stability.
Independent analysis for residents, businesses, and communities seeking clarity on New York’s energy system.
The Context
Many residents are understandably frustrated with:
Rising energy costs
Billing issues
Customer service challenges
But frustration alone does not answer the operational, financial, and infrastructure questions involved in replacing a utility system.
Large infrastructure systems involve:
Transmission networks & substations
Maintenance operations
Regulatory oversight
Financing structures & long-term capital investments
Energy supply agreements
Over the coming days, Monroe Energy Council will examine these questions in greater detail, helping residents understand the potential impacts on affordability, reliability, and local decision-making.
Monroe Energy Council
Research. Infrastructure. Affordability. Regional Stability.