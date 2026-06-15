Rochester’s energy debate has been dominated by one question:

Should Rochester replace RG&E?

That question matters.

Residents are frustrated. Bills are high. Customer service concerns are real. Billing issues have damaged public trust. Families and small businesses are under pressure.

But if Rochester is serious about affordability, reliability, and long-term control, the conversation cannot stop at utility ownership.

The missing piece is generation.

Because changing who owns or manages the local wires does not automatically change where electricity comes from.

It does not automatically create new power.

It does not automatically reduce wholesale energy costs.

It does not automatically remove state policy pressures.

It does not automatically make Rochester energy sovereign.

If the region wants real control over its energy future, it has to talk about generation.

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Ownership Is Only One Part of the System

A utility system has multiple layers.

There is the local delivery system: poles, wires, substations, transformers, meters, billing, crews, and customer service.

Then there is the supply side: power plants, transmission, regional markets, generation capacity, fuel costs, state policy, and long-term reliability planning.

A public utility debate that only talks about local ownership is incomplete.

Why?

Because even if a local public authority replaced RG&E in some form, Rochester would still need electricity.

That electricity would still have to be generated somewhere.

It would still have to move through the broader grid.

It would still be shaped by state rules, infrastructure limits, market conditions, and long-term capacity needs.

So the question is not only:

Who owns the wires?

The better question is:

Who controls the power?

No Generation, No Energy Sovereignty

Energy sovereignty means more than local frustration with a utility company.

It means building the capacity to influence the region’s energy future.

That includes:

where power comes from,

how reliable that power is,

how much exposure residents have to outside energy costs,

whether the region has enough capacity for growth,

how infrastructure supports households and businesses,

and whether Monroe County can compete for future industry, jobs, and investment.

If Rochester simply changes the ownership structure of the delivery system but remains dependent on outside generation and state-controlled energy policy, then real control remains limited.

That is why generation must come first.

Not because utility accountability does not matter.

It does.

But because accountability without power supply does not solve the deeper problem.

If the goal is lower bills, stronger reliability, and long-term local control, Rochester needs a generation strategy.

The State Is Already Moving Toward This Conversation

New York State is no longer talking only about wind, solar, and efficiency.

The state is now openly discussing the need for more firm, reliable, in-state power.

That includes advanced nuclear.

This matters because it confirms what Monroe Energy Council has been warning about:

Affordability is not only a billing issue.

Reliability is not only a customer service issue.

Energy costs are connected to generation, infrastructure, capacity, and long-term planning.

If New York needs more power, Rochester and Monroe County should not sit back and wait for others to define the future.

The region should be asking:

Can Monroe County support advanced nuclear development?

Could SMRs or other firm generation strengthen long-term reliability?

Which industrial or brownfield sites should be evaluated?

How can energy planning support jobs and economic growth?

How can residents benefit from stronger local energy capacity?

How can Rochester avoid taking on new infrastructure responsibilities without solving the supply problem?

Those are the questions that matter now.

Regenerative Energy Should Be Part of the Answer

Rochester and Monroe County have underused industrial sites, brownfields, and redevelopment corridors that deserve serious evaluation.

This is where regenerative energy comes in.

Regenerative energy means turning burdened or underutilized land into productive energy capacity.

That does not mean rushing into unsafe or poorly planned projects.

It means asking whether sites that have carried the burden of industrial decline can become part of the region’s future strength.

That could include:

advanced nuclear,

grid-support infrastructure,

energy storage,

clean firm generation,

workforce training,

industrial redevelopment,

and energy-related economic development.

Handled correctly, regenerative energy can connect affordability, reliability, job creation, land reuse, and long-term regional strategy.

That is a stronger vision than simply fighting over who sends the bill.

Public Utility Reform Without Generation Is Incomplete

Rochester can debate RG&E.

Rochester can debate public utility models.

Rochester can debate local ownership.

But any serious plan must answer this:

Where will the power come from?

If a public takeover adds debt, administrative cost, legal complexity, or transition risk without improving generation, supply, and long-term affordability, then residents may not get the relief they were promised.

That is why the public deserves a generation-first framework.

Before Rochester or Monroe County spends more money on utility ownership alone, there should be a parallel effort focused on:

regional generation,

advanced nuclear feasibility,

brownfield and industrial site evaluation,

grid compatibility,

workforce development,

state and federal funding opportunities,

and long-term energy affordability.

That is where the future conversation should go.

The Bottom Line

Rochester does not just need a new utility conversation.

Rochester needs an energy future conversation.

If the region wants lower costs, stronger reliability, and real control, then generation has to be at the center.

Changing who owns the wires may change part of the system.

But it does not automatically create power.

It does not automatically lower bills.

It does not automatically deliver energy sovereignty.

The next step should be clear:

Rochester and Monroe County need a serious generation strategy.

No generation, no energy sovereignty.

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