By Marcus C. Williams

For the Monroe Energy Council

Rochester has land that tells a story.

Some of that land tells the story of industry.

Some tells the story of decline.

Some tells the story of contamination, disinvestment, abandonment, and missed opportunity.

Across the city and the surrounding region, there are sites that once supported jobs, production, transportation, power, manufacturing, and regional growth. Some of those places still matter. Others sit underused, difficult to redevelop, or trapped between their industrial past and an uncertain future.

But what if some of that land could become part of Rochester’s energy future?

What if brownfields and underused industrial sites were not only liabilities?

What if they could become part of a new regional strategy for reliable generation, energy sovereignty, infrastructure investment, workforce development, and economic renewal?

That matters now because New York is moving toward greater electrification, advanced nuclear is back in the state energy conversation, and Rochester cannot afford to let outside interests define how local land, power, and economic development fit together.

That is the idea behind regenerative energy.

Regenerative energy means turning burdened, underused, legacy industrial, or brownfield sites into productive energy assets that support the future.

It does not mean ignoring safety.

It does not mean rushing projects into neighborhoods.

It does not mean pretending every site is appropriate.

It means asking a serious question:

Can land that once powered Rochester’s industrial past help power Rochester’s future?

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Rochester Needs a Land Strategy for Energy

Energy generation is not only about technology.

It is also about land.

Where should generation go?

What sites are compatible?

What communities benefit?

What infrastructure already exists?

What land is underused?

What places are already industrial?

What places have transmission access, road access, water access, workforce access, or redevelopment potential?

These questions matter because energy infrastructure cannot exist in theory. It has to exist somewhere.

That is why Rochester and Monroe County need a land strategy for energy.

The region cannot simply say it wants lower energy costs, stronger reliability, electrification, manufacturing growth, and energy sovereignty without identifying where future power infrastructure could realistically be located.

This is where brownfields and industrial sites become important.

They may offer a practical way to build future energy capacity without treating farmland, open space, or residential neighborhoods as the first option.

Brownfields Are Not Just Problems

Brownfields are often discussed as environmental burdens.

That is understandable.

Contamination matters.

Cleanup costs matter.

Community history matters.

Public trust matters.

But brownfields should not be treated only as permanent problems.

In some cases, they may also be future assets.

A brownfield or legacy industrial site may already have:

industrial zoning context,

transportation access,

proximity to existing infrastructure,

electrical interconnection potential,

redevelopment relevance,

workforce access,

and fewer conflicts than undeveloped greenfield land.

That does not mean every brownfield is suitable for energy generation.

It means that some deserve serious evaluation.

Rochester should not ignore land that already has an industrial history while the region struggles with energy affordability, reliability, and economic development.

Regenerative Energy Is Bigger Than Cleanup

Regenerative energy is not only about cleaning land.

It is about restoring purpose.

A site can be cleaned and still sit idle.

A site can be remediated and still fail to produce meaningful public benefit.

A site can be redeveloped in ways that do little for long-term regional resilience.

Regenerative energy asks for more.

It asks whether underused land can become part of a productive system.

That system could include:

advanced nuclear,

grid-support infrastructure,

energy storage,

clean firm generation,

industrial energy hubs,

workforce training,

research partnerships,

transmission upgrades,

district energy systems,

or other energy-related assets.

The exact use would depend on the site.

But the framework matters.

Instead of seeing legacy industrial land only as a leftover problem, Rochester can begin evaluating whether some of that land can help support a stronger future.

Regenerative energy is not simply land reuse. It is the conversion of overlooked land into productive energy capacity that strengthens reliability, affordability, jobs, and local control.

Energy Sovereignty Needs Productive Land

Energy sovereignty starts with generation.

But generation needs place.

That is why regenerative energy and energy sovereignty belong together.

Energy sovereignty means Rochester and Monroe County increasing their ability to shape the region’s energy future. That includes supply, reliability, infrastructure, affordability, economic development, and long-term planning.

Regenerative energy gives that strategy a land-use framework.

Together, they say:

Use overlooked land to build future capacity.

That is a much stronger conversation than simply arguing over who sends the utility bill.

It connects energy planning to land use.

It connects infrastructure to jobs.

It connects reliability to redevelopment.

It connects affordability to local production.

It connects legacy sites to future opportunity.

Why Advanced Nuclear Belongs in This Conversation

Advanced nuclear is not the only possible use for regenerative energy sites.

But it belongs in the conversation.

Why?

Because advanced nuclear offers a rare combination of attributes:

firm power,

high capacity,

small land footprint relative to output,

low operational emissions,

reliability in all seasons,

industrial compatibility,

long-term workforce potential,

and support for electrification.

Those qualities matter for Rochester.

The region faces winter reliability needs, summer peak demand, electrification pressure, and economic development goals that require dependable power.

If New York State is moving toward advanced nuclear, Rochester and Monroe County should be prepared to evaluate whether local industrial sites could play a role.

That does not mean every site should host nuclear.

It means the region should be serious enough to study the question.

Economic Development Requires Power

Energy planning is economic development.

A region that cannot provide reliable, scalable power will struggle to attract modern industry.

Manufacturers need dependable electricity.

Data infrastructure needs capacity.

Research institutions need stability.

Hospitals, schools, housing developments, and public facilities need a stronger grid.

Small businesses need predictable costs.

If Rochester wants jobs, investment, and growth, the region must be able to answer this question:

Can we provide the power?

Regenerative energy offers one possible answer.

By evaluating brownfields and industrial sites for future energy use, Rochester can connect land redevelopment to long-term competitiveness.

That could mean jobs.

It could mean tax base.

It could mean infrastructure investment.

It could mean workforce training.

It could mean stronger reliability.

It could mean a better position for future state and federal energy funding.

Community Benefit Must Be Built Into the Strategy

Regenerative energy cannot become an excuse to place burdens on communities without benefits.

That would be the wrong approach.

If legacy industrial or brownfield sites are evaluated for future energy use, residents deserve a serious public conversation about:

safety,

environmental impact,

cleanup responsibilities,

community benefit,

public accountability,

local hiring,

workforce pathways,

long-term tax base,

ratepayer impact,

emergency planning,

and transparent governance.

Energy projects should not be imposed.

They should be evaluated.

The goal should be to turn underused land into productive assets while making sure communities are respected, informed, and included.

That is how regenerative energy becomes a serious civic framework, not just a slogan.

Rochester Should Move Before the Narrative Is Written Elsewhere

The advanced nuclear and energy generation conversation is already moving.

State officials, agencies, developers, advocates, environmental groups, utilities, industrial stakeholders, and local governments will all shape the field.

The question is whether Rochester and Monroe County will shape it from a position of preparation or react to it after other people define the terms.

Monroe Energy Council believes this region should move now.

Not by declaring final answers.

By asking better questions.

Which sites should be evaluated?

What technologies are realistic?

What benefits should communities require?

What energy capacity does the region need?

What role should Eastman Business Park play?

What other industrial or brownfield sites deserve review?

How can Rochester align energy planning with jobs, reliability, affordability, and long-term growth?

That is the conversation this region needs.

The Bottom Line

Rochester’s future will not be built only by looking backward.

But it should not ignore the land and infrastructure history that already exists.

Brownfields and legacy industrial sites are part of this region’s story.

Some of them may also be part of its future.

Regenerative energy gives Rochester a way to think differently about land, power, jobs, reliability, and growth.

It asks whether burdened sites can become productive assets.

It asks whether industrial land can support local generation.

It asks whether energy sovereignty can be built through serious planning instead of slogans.

And it asks whether Rochester is ready to turn overlooked places into future strength.

If the answer is yes, then brownfields are not only reminders of what was lost.

They may become part of what powers what comes next.

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