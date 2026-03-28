In the first three entries of this series, we examined how New York’s energy system is structured, how costs are formed, and how those pressures are already beginning to show up across our region.



What becomes clear is this:

The challenges people are experiencing today are not coming from a single source. They are the result of multiple forces moving at the same time—policy direction, rising demand, shifting supply, and the physical limits of infrastructure.

And when those forces fall out of alignment, the system begins to strain.

And that strain is no longer theoretical.

The owner of Heintzelman’s Barbecue Pit, a long-standing Wayne County restaurant, recently cited rising electric rates as a primary factor in the decision to close their doors.

That is not an isolated story—it is an early signal.

Because when energy costs begin to influence whether businesses can continue operating, the conversation has already moved beyond policy and into economic reality.

At the operational level, even utilities are describing a structure where large portions of the system are outside their direct control.

Nearly half of a customer’s bill is tied to supply costs that fluctuate with market conditions.

And while much of the public conversation has focused on moving toward an all-electric future, the reality is more complex.

Natural gas still plays a central role—not only in heating and cooking, but in generating a significant portion of the electricity itself.

That means when demand rises—especially during periods of extreme weather—the system remains highly sensitive to fuel-driven price pressure.

Reliability does not come from intention alone.

It comes from structure.

A stable energy system requires supply that can respond to demand in real time—especially during peak conditions.

It requires infrastructure that is built not just for average usage, but for moments of maximum strain.

And it requires a balance between long-term transition goals and present-day system capability.

Right now, those elements are not fully aligned.

Demand is increasing.

Supply is being restructured.

Infrastructure must continuously expand to keep pace.

And the costs associated with that expansion do not disappear—they move through the system.

Those costs eventually show up in only a few places:

In rising bills.

In operational pressure on businesses.

And in the financial strain experienced by households.

At the same time, many of the outcomes people are seeing today are shaped upstream.

Policy decisions made at the state level establish the direction of the system. Those decisions are then implemented through regulatory bodies and carried out by utilities.

By the time those impacts reach the customer, they are no longer policy discussions—they are monthly expenses.

This is why the path forward cannot be reactive.

It must be deliberate.

Communities need to begin thinking about energy not just as a utility, but as a strategic foundation.

That means asking harder questions:

Where will reliable supply come from?

How will demand growth be supported?

What role should local or regional generation play?

And how do we ensure long-term stability—not just short-term compliance?

Because the direction we choose now will shape not just the cost of energy, but the economic stability of the regions that depend on it.

This is not about reversing course.

It is about strengthening it.

The goal should not simply be transition.

The goal should be a system that can sustain itself—reliably, affordably, and at scale.

And that requires clarity about where we are, how we got here, and what it will take to move forward in a way that actually works.

This is where the next phase of the conversation begins.

— Monroe Energy Council

