By Marcus C. Williams

For the Monroe Energy Council

Rochester’s energy conversation has been stuck on one visible target: RG&E.

That is understandable.

Residents see the bills.

Residents deal with customer service.

Residents experience billing problems.

Residents feel the pressure when energy costs rise.

The frustration is real.

But if Rochester wants a stronger energy future, the conversation has to move beyond frustration alone.

It has to move toward generation.

Because energy sovereignty does not begin with a billing logo.

It begins with power.

Where does the electricity come from?

Who produces it?

How reliable is it?

How much does it cost?

How exposed are residents and businesses to outside energy pressures?

How much capacity does the region have for growth?

How well can the local grid support new housing, advanced manufacturing, electrification, small business expansion, and neighborhood redevelopment?

Those are the questions that matter now.

Changing who owns the wires may change part of the system.

But generation determines whether a region has real energy control.

If Rochester wants lower costs, stronger reliability, and long-term economic competitiveness, the region needs a generation-first strategy.

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The Debate Cannot Stop at RG&E

RG&E is the visible part of the local energy system.

That is why the anger lands there.

But the energy system is larger than one company.

There are distribution assets.

There are substations.

There are transmission networks.

There are regional energy markets.

There are state regulators.

There are state mandates.

There are generation constraints.

There are long-term infrastructure costs.

There are workforce needs.

There are reliability risks.

There are economic development demands.

A public utility conversation that focuses only on replacing RG&E risks missing the larger problem.

The question should not simply be:

Who sends the bill?

The better question is:

Who controls the energy future?

If Rochester changes local utility ownership but remains dependent on outside generation, constrained supply, state-directed policy, regional markets, and aging infrastructure, then the deeper affordability problem remains.

The city may gain a new administrative structure without gaining true energy sovereignty.

That is why generation must come first.

What Energy Sovereignty Means

Energy sovereignty means the ability of a community or region to shape its own energy future.

It does not mean total isolation from the grid.

It does not mean pretending Rochester can separate itself from New York State policy or regional markets overnight.

It means building greater control, resilience, and strategic capacity.

For Rochester and Monroe County, energy sovereignty should mean:

more influence over where power comes from,

stronger local and regional generation planning,

better alignment between energy policy and economic development,

improved reliability for households and businesses,

lower long-term exposure to outside supply pressure,

smarter use of industrial and brownfield sites,

better workforce pathways,

and a serious strategy for future energy demand.

Energy sovereignty is not just a political idea.

It is an infrastructure strategy.

It is an affordability strategy.

It is an economic development strategy.

It is a reliability strategy.

It is also a regional competitiveness strategy.

Communities that can secure reliable, affordable, abundant energy will be better positioned to attract industry, grow jobs, support housing, and protect residents from long-term cost pressure.

Rochester cannot afford to treat energy as an afterthought.

Generation Is the Foundation

Every serious energy system begins with generation.

Before energy can be delivered, billed, regulated, or consumed, it must first be produced.

That sounds obvious.

But it is often missing from local energy debates.

People argue about utility ownership.

They argue about rates.

They argue about customer service.

They argue about public control.

They argue about state policy.

All of those issues matter.

But none of them eliminate the need for reliable generation.

If there is not enough power, the system becomes strained.

If generation is too expensive, bills rise.

If generation is too intermittent without sufficient firm backup, reliability becomes harder to protect.

If generation is too far away or transmission is constrained, local communities remain vulnerable to broader grid pressures.

If generation planning does not match economic development goals, growth becomes harder.

That is why Rochester’s energy future cannot be built only around a utility takeover conversation.

The region needs to ask what it will take to secure reliable power for the next decade and beyond.

That means generation.

New York Is Already Moving in This Direction

New York State is increasingly acknowledging the same reality.

The state’s own energy planning now emphasizes reliability, affordability, abundant energy, grid modernization, advanced nuclear, and firm zero-emission resources.

That is a major shift in the public conversation.

For years, energy debates often focused heavily on transition goals without enough attention to the practical requirements of reliability and affordability.

But now the state is being forced to deal with the hard part:

Demand is rising.

The grid is aging.

Energy infrastructure needs investment.

New housing, advanced manufacturing, electrification, data needs, and industrial growth all require more dependable power.

Renewables matter.

Efficiency matters.

Transmission matters.

Storage matters.

But firm generation also matters.

This is why advanced nuclear is now part of the state conversation.

New York is not talking about nuclear as nostalgia.

It is talking about nuclear because a modern grid needs clean, firm, reliable power.

That matters for Rochester.

Because if the state is moving toward advanced nuclear and in-state generation, Monroe County should not sit on the sidelines.

Rochester Should Not Wait for Others to Define the Future

Rochester has a choice.

It can wait for Albany, state agencies, developers, activists, utility companies, or outside interests to define the energy future for this region.

Or Rochester and Monroe County can begin shaping the conversation now.

That does not mean rushing into one technology or one site.

It means becoming serious.

It means asking:

What kind of generation does this region need?

What kind of power can support households and small businesses?

What kind of energy infrastructure can attract employers?

What kind of sites should be evaluated?

What role could advanced nuclear play?

What role could storage, solar, hydro, and other resources play?

What brownfield or industrial corridors could be transformed?

What workforce training would be required?

What state and federal funding opportunities should Monroe County pursue?

What public education is needed before misinformation fills the gap?

This is where leadership matters.

The region should not wait until decisions are made elsewhere.

Rochester and Monroe County should begin developing their own generation strategy now.

Advanced Nuclear Belongs in the Conversation

Advanced nuclear should be part of this discussion.

That does not mean every nuclear proposal is good.

It does not mean every site is appropriate.

It does not mean community concerns should be ignored.

It does not mean safety, cost, governance, regulation, waste, and financing questions should be brushed aside.

They should not.

But advanced nuclear belongs in the conversation because it directly addresses several problems Rochester and New York are facing at the same time:

the need for firm power,

the need for lower-emission generation,

the need for reliability,

the need for high-capacity energy,

the need for industrial competitiveness,

the need for long-term planning,

and the need for economic development tied to energy infrastructure.

Small modular reactors and other advanced nuclear technologies are not magic answers.

They require serious evaluation.

But serious evaluation is exactly what Monroe County should be pursuing.

If the state is moving toward advanced nuclear, Rochester should be asking how to position itself intelligently.

Not passively.

Not emotionally.

Not ideologically.

Strategically.

Regenerative Energy Gives Rochester a Local Framework

Generation strategy also raises a land-use question.

Where should energy infrastructure go?

This is where regenerative energy becomes important.

Regenerative energy means turning burdened, underused, industrial, or brownfield sites into productive energy assets.

Rochester has places that have carried the weight of industrial decline.

Vacant land.

Contaminated sites.

Underused corridors.

Former industrial areas.

Redevelopment zones.

Places where the past still shapes the present.

A serious energy future should ask whether some of those places can be transformed into assets that serve the region again.

That could mean advanced nuclear.

It could mean grid-support infrastructure.

It could mean storage.

It could mean energy research and workforce training.

It could mean industrial energy hubs.

It could mean partnerships with state agencies, utilities, developers, universities, labor, and local government.

The point is not to force projects into neighborhoods.

The point is to stop treating burdened land as permanently useless.

Handled responsibly, regenerative energy could connect:

land reuse,

local jobs,

tax base growth,

reliability,

infrastructure investment,

energy sovereignty,

and long-term affordability.

That is a better conversation than simply fighting over utility ownership.

Energy Planning Is Economic Development

Energy policy is not separate from economic development.

It is economic development.

Manufacturers need reliable power.

Hospitals need reliable power.

Small businesses need predictable costs.

Housing development needs grid capacity.

Schools and public facilities need resilient infrastructure.

Advanced industries need abundant energy.

Future employers will increasingly look for locations that can provide clean, reliable, affordable power.

If Rochester and Monroe County want to compete, energy cannot be treated as a side issue.

A region that cannot answer its energy future cannot fully answer its economic future.

That is why generation matters.

It is not only about kilowatts.

It is about jobs.

It is about investment.

It is about housing.

It is about community stability.

It is about whether the region can grow without putting more pressure on residents who are already struggling.

Energy sovereignty is not abstract.

It is practical.

The Public Utility Debate Still Matters, But It Is Not Enough

This does not mean the public utility debate should be ignored.

Residents are right to demand accountability.

They are right to question billing failures.

They are right to question rate increases.

They are right to ask whether the current structure is serving them well.

But accountability without generation is incomplete.

Public ownership without power supply is incomplete.

Local governance without capacity is incomplete.

A takeover study without a generation strategy is incomplete.

Rochester should not spend years arguing about who owns the wires while failing to answer where the power will come from.

Both questions matter.

But generation is foundational.

If Rochester wants to evaluate utility ownership, then it should also evaluate regional generation.

If the city wants to study public power, then Monroe County should study energy sovereignty.

If local officials want to talk about lower bills, then they need to talk about supply, capacity, and long-term infrastructure.

The next step should not be only a utility takeover study.

The next step should be a regional generation and energy sovereignty initiative.

What Monroe County Should Do Now

Monroe County should begin building a serious energy strategy around generation, reliability, land use, and economic development.

That strategy should include:

advanced nuclear feasibility,

small modular reactor education,

brownfield and industrial site screening,

grid and transmission compatibility,

workforce development,

public education,

state and federal funding opportunities,

local economic impact analysis,

and coordination with state energy planning.

This does not require the county to endorse a specific project immediately.

It requires the county to stop being passive.

The state is moving.

Energy demand is growing.

Affordability pressure is real.

Rochester residents are frustrated.

Industrial opportunity is emerging.

Advanced nuclear is back in the conversation.

This is the moment for Monroe County to prepare.

Not later.

Now.

A Better Frame for Rochester

The current public conversation is too narrow.

It asks:

Should we dump RG&E?

A better conversation asks:

How does Rochester build real energy control?

That broader frame includes utility accountability, but it does not stop there.

It includes generation.

It includes infrastructure.

It includes nuclear.

It includes regenerative energy.

It includes brownfield reuse.

It includes workforce development.

It includes reliability.

It includes affordability.

It includes economic growth.

It includes long-term regional strategy.

That is the conversation Rochester needs.

That is the conversation Monroe County should help lead.

And that is the conversation Monroe Energy Council will continue advancing.

The Bottom Line

Energy sovereignty starts with generation.

Not slogans.

Not billing logos.

Not ownership alone.

Generation.

If Rochester wants lower costs, stronger reliability, and more control over its future, the region must get serious about where its power comes from.

That means advanced nuclear belongs in the conversation.

Regenerative energy belongs in the conversation.

Brownfield and industrial site reuse belongs in the conversation.

Regional generation planning belongs in the conversation.

Utility accountability still matters.

But it is not enough.

The next chapter of Rochester’s energy debate should not be only about replacing RG&E.

It should be about building power.

Because without generation, there is no energy sovereignty.

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