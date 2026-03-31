Energy — How the System Actually Works (And Why It Feels So Confusing)
By now, many people are starting to feel it.
Higher bills.
More volatility.
More uncertainty around something that used to feel stable.
And naturally, the question becomes:
Why is this happening?
But to answer that, there’s something important to understand:
The energy system isn’t controlled by one entity.
It’s a layered structure—made up of policy decisions, regulatory oversight, infrastructure constraints, and market dynamics—all interacting at the same time.
If you don’t understand how those pieces connect, what’s happening right now can feel random.
It isn’t.
Step 1: Policy Direction (State Level)
Energy policy in New York is set primarily at the state level:
The State Assembly.
The State Senate.
And the Governor.
They establish:
Long-term targets
Transition timelines
System priorities
Those decisions define where the system is supposed to go.
Step 2: Regulatory Oversight (Public Service Commission)
Once those policies are in place, they don’t implement themselves.
That responsibility largely falls to the Public Service Commission (PSC).
The PSC:
Regulates utilities
Approves rate structures
Oversees how costs are distributed
Interprets how policy gets translated into real-world execution
Importantly:
The PSC does not operate in isolation.
Its decisions are shaped by the policy framework set above it.
Step 3: Utilities (Execution Layer)
Utilities like RG&E and NYSEG:
Deliver energy
Maintain infrastructure
Submit rate cases
Operate within the rules set by the PSC
They don’t set overall energy policy.
They operate within it.
Step 4: The Bill (Where It All Shows Up)
By the time energy reaches your home or business, it reflects:
Supply costs (which fluctuate with markets)
Delivery costs (infrastructure, maintenance)
Program costs (state-directed initiatives, mandates, system investments)
And that’s the part most people never see clearly.
Because it all shows up in one place:
The bill.
Why It Feels Confusing
When costs rise, people look for a single cause.
A single entity.
A single explanation.
But what’s actually happening is different:
Multiple pressures are building at the same time.
Demand increasing
Supply being restructured
Infrastructure adapting
Policy accelerating timelines
When those don’t stay aligned, the system strains.
And that strain doesn’t stay hidden.
It shows up in:
Higher costs
Operational pressure on businesses
Budget strain on households
Why This Matters
Because if the system isn’t understood, it’s easy to misinterpret what’s happening.
And if it’s misinterpreted, it becomes harder to have a productive conversation about what needs to change—or what needs to be built.
The goal isn’t to assign blame.
It’s to understand structure.
Because once the structure is clear, the conversation becomes clearer too.
— Monroe Energy Council
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