By now, many people are starting to feel it.

Higher bills.

More volatility.

More uncertainty around something that used to feel stable.

And naturally, the question becomes:

Why is this happening?

But to answer that, there’s something important to understand:

The energy system isn’t controlled by one entity.

It’s a layered structure—made up of policy decisions, regulatory oversight, infrastructure constraints, and market dynamics—all interacting at the same time.

If you don’t understand how those pieces connect, what’s happening right now can feel random.

It isn’t.

Step 1: Policy Direction (State Level)

Energy policy in New York is set primarily at the state level:

The State Assembly.

The State Senate.

And the Governor.

They establish:

Long-term targets

Transition timelines

System priorities

Those decisions define where the system is supposed to go.

Step 2: Regulatory Oversight (Public Service Commission)

Once those policies are in place, they don’t implement themselves.

That responsibility largely falls to the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The PSC:

Regulates utilities

Approves rate structures

Oversees how costs are distributed

Interprets how policy gets translated into real-world execution

Importantly:

The PSC does not operate in isolation.

Its decisions are shaped by the policy framework set above it.

Step 3: Utilities (Execution Layer)

Utilities like RG&E and NYSEG:

Deliver energy

Maintain infrastructure

Submit rate cases

Operate within the rules set by the PSC

They don’t set overall energy policy.

They operate within it.

Step 4: The Bill (Where It All Shows Up)

By the time energy reaches your home or business, it reflects:

Supply costs (which fluctuate with markets)

Delivery costs (infrastructure, maintenance)

Program costs (state-directed initiatives, mandates, system investments)

And that’s the part most people never see clearly.

Because it all shows up in one place:

The bill.

Why It Feels Confusing

When costs rise, people look for a single cause.

A single entity.

A single explanation.

But what’s actually happening is different:

Multiple pressures are building at the same time.

Demand increasing

Supply being restructured

Infrastructure adapting

Policy accelerating timelines

When those don’t stay aligned, the system strains.

And that strain doesn’t stay hidden.

It shows up in:

Higher costs

Operational pressure on businesses

Budget strain on households

Why This Matters

Because if the system isn’t understood, it’s easy to misinterpret what’s happening.

And if it’s misinterpreted, it becomes harder to have a productive conversation about what needs to change—or what needs to be built.

The goal isn’t to assign blame.

It’s to understand structure.

Because once the structure is clear, the conversation becomes clearer too.

— Monroe Energy Council

