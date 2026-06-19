By Marcus C. Williams

For the Monroe Energy Council

Rochester and Monroe County are entering a new phase of the energy conversation.

For months, much of the local debate has focused on RG&E, utility ownership, billing problems, customer frustration, and whether a public utility model could lower costs.

Those questions matter.

But they are not the whole energy future.

The deeper question is no longer only who sends the bill.

The deeper question is:

Where will the power come from?

That question matters because New York is pushing toward greater electrification. More homes may move toward electric heating. More vehicles may become electric. More businesses may require greater power capacity. More manufacturing and industrial development will depend on reliable electricity. At the same time, severe winter weather and summer peak demand continue to test the reliability and affordability of the grid.

If Rochester wants real energy sovereignty, the region has to think beyond delivery infrastructure and start thinking seriously about generation.

That is why Eastman Business Park matters.

Not because any nuclear project has been formally approved there.

Not because a final design, size, operator, financing structure, or construction timeline has been announced.

But because Eastman Business Park represents the kind of industrial site that should be part of a serious regional conversation about advanced nuclear, local generation, energy reliability, and long-term economic growth.

The opportunity is not just about nuclear.

It is about whether Rochester and Monroe County will be passive observers in New York’s energy future, or whether this region will begin shaping that future for itself.

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The State Is Moving Toward Firm Generation

New York’s energy direction is changing.

For years, the public conversation around energy transition focused heavily on wind, solar, efficiency, and emissions targets. Those remain part of the conversation. But the state is now also emphasizing something that Monroe Energy Council has been warning about:

Reliability requires firm generation.

That means power sources capable of producing electricity consistently, not only when weather conditions cooperate.

This is where advanced nuclear has reentered the conversation.

New York State has already begun exploring advanced nuclear as part of its broader strategy for reliability, affordability, emissions reduction, industrial competitiveness, and long-term energy security.

That matters for Rochester.

If the state is moving toward more firm, zero-emission generation, then Monroe County should not wait for someone else to decide where the opportunity goes, how the public conversation is framed, or what local benefits should be required.

Rochester should be prepared.

Monroe County should be prepared.

And Eastman Business Park should be evaluated seriously as part of that broader regional planning conversation.

Why Eastman Business Park Belongs in the Discussion

Eastman Business Park is not just a name on a map.

It is one of the region’s most significant industrial assets.

It has industrial history.

It has infrastructure context.

It has land-use relevance.

It has energy demand relevance.

It has economic development relevance.

It sits inside a region that needs affordable, reliable power if it wants to grow.

That does not mean advanced nuclear belongs automatically at Eastman Business Park.

It means the site should not be ignored.

A serious evaluation would have to consider:

land availability,

grid connection,

transmission capacity,

cooling and water requirements,

safety and security,

community impact,

environmental history,

regulatory requirements,

workforce needs,

financing,

public accountability,

and long-term regional benefit.

Those questions are not reasons to avoid the conversation.

They are reasons to have the conversation intelligently.

If Rochester is going to talk about energy sovereignty, then it must talk about places where generation could actually happen.

Eastman Business Park is one of the most logical places to begin that discussion.

Small Footprint, Serious Power

One of the biggest public misunderstandings about nuclear energy is scale.

Many people hear “nuclear” and imagine a massive site spread across miles of land.

Advanced nuclear and small modular reactor concepts are different.

Small modular reactors, often called SMRs, are designed to produce substantial power from a much more compact footprint than many people assume.

Depending on the design, a single SMR may produce roughly 50 to 300 megawatts of electricity. Multiple units can be combined into a larger site capable of producing hundreds of megawatts or even approaching gigawatt-scale output.

To put that into practical terms:

A 300 megawatt advanced reactor operating at a high capacity factor could generate roughly 2.37 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year.

Using a rough household estimate of 10,500 kilowatt-hours per home per year, that is enough electricity for more than 200,000 homes.

That does not mean one project would be dedicated only to homes.

It does not mean a specific project at Eastman Business Park has been proposed at exactly 300 megawatts.

It does not mean every technical or regulatory question is solved.

But it does show the scale of what firm generation can mean.

Rochester has roughly tens of thousands of households. A serious SMR-scale project could produce enough electricity to cover every household in the city and still support other parts of the regional energy system, depending on final size, configuration, and grid integration.

That is why generation matters.

It changes the scale of the conversation.

It moves the region from simply asking who owns the wires to asking how much reliable power can be produced, secured, and used to strengthen the local economy.

Why Local Generation Can Help Affordability

No responsible energy analysis should promise that one project automatically lowers every bill.

Energy prices are shaped by many factors:

state policy,

transmission costs,

delivery charges,

market prices,

infrastructure spending,

fuel costs,

taxes and fees,

regulatory decisions,

and long-term system planning.

But local and regional generation can still matter for affordability.

Why?

Because adding reliable power capacity can reduce pressure on the system.

More dependable generation can help stabilize supply.

A stronger regional energy base can reduce exposure to constrained markets, imported power, and future scarcity.

Industrial customers may gain more confidence in long-term power availability.

Economic development becomes easier when businesses know the region can support growth.

And when generation is planned alongside land use, workforce, and infrastructure, the region has more leverage than it does when it simply reacts to rate cases after costs have already been built into the system.

Cheap energy helps people.

Reliable energy helps families.

Abundant energy helps businesses.

And when a region can offer dependable power, it becomes more attractive for manufacturing, industrial development, technology investment, and good-paying jobs.

That is the energy sovereignty argument.

Not a slogan.

A strategy.

Rochester’s Weather Makes Reliability More Important

Rochester is not a mild-weather city.

Winter matters here.

Extreme cold matters here.

Snowstorms matter here.

Ice matters here.

Heating demand matters here.

And increasingly, summer peak demand matters too.

When heat waves arrive, air conditioning demand rises. When the state pushes more electrification, the grid must carry more of the burden. When homes, vehicles, and industries all depend more heavily on electricity, reliability becomes even more important.

A future energy system has to handle both winter and summer stress.

That is where firm generation becomes valuable.

Solar, wind, hydro, storage, efficiency, and grid upgrades can all play roles.

But a region that wants resilience needs dependable generation that can operate through weather extremes and help support the grid when demand is high.

Advanced nuclear is not the only answer.

But it is one of the few technologies that can provide large amounts of reliable, low-emission power around the clock.

For a region like Rochester, that matters.

Electrification Requires More Power

New York’s push toward electrification is one of the biggest reasons this conversation cannot be delayed.

Electrification means shifting more activity onto the electric grid.

That includes:

home heating,

water heating,

transportation,

vehicle charging,

industrial processes,

commercial buildings,

public facilities,

and future economic development.

That may reduce some forms of fossil fuel dependence, but it also creates a simple requirement:

The electric grid must be ready.

If electricity demand rises faster than generation and infrastructure capacity, residents can face higher costs, reliability concerns, and more pressure during peak periods.

That is why the conversation cannot only be about conservation or ownership.

Rochester needs to ask how the region will actually produce or secure the power required for the future New York is building.

If state policy is pushing greater electrification, then state, county, and city leaders should also be helping communities prepare for the generation capacity required to make that transition affordable and reliable.

Energy Is Economic Development

Energy planning is economic development.

Manufacturers need reliable power.

Industrial employers need predictable energy access.

Data infrastructure needs capacity.

Hospitals, universities, schools, public buildings, and small businesses need stability.

Housing development needs a grid that can support growth.

If Rochester and Monroe County want to attract investment, they need to be able to answer a basic question:

Can this region provide reliable, affordable, scalable power?

That question will matter more in the future, not less.

A region with strong energy capacity has an advantage.

A region with weak energy planning is at risk of falling behind.

Eastman Business Park already sits at the intersection of industrial history, infrastructure, redevelopment, and regional economic strategy.

That makes it a natural location to discuss the relationship between energy generation and economic development.

Again, this does not mean any one project is guaranteed.

It means the region needs to think strategically before the opportunity passes elsewhere.

Regenerative Energy: Turning Legacy Sites Into Future Assets

This is where Monroe Energy Council’s concept of regenerative energy becomes important.

Regenerative energy means turning burdened, underused, legacy industrial, or brownfield sites into productive energy assets that support the future.

Rochester has sites that have carried the cost of industrial decline.

Some places have contamination concerns.

Some are underused.

Some are difficult to redevelop.

Some sit near infrastructure corridors.

Some are already shaped by industrial history.

A serious energy strategy should ask whether some of those places can help support the next generation of local power, reliability, jobs, and investment.

That does not mean ignoring community concerns.

It does not mean forcing major infrastructure into neighborhoods without public accountability.

It does not mean pretending every site is suitable.

But it does mean refusing to let legacy sites remain permanent liabilities when they could potentially become part of a stronger future.

Regenerative energy connects:

land reuse,

reliable generation,

workforce development,

local tax base,

manufacturing growth,

energy sovereignty,

and long-term affordability.

That is why Eastman Business Park matters.

It is not only an energy question.

It is a land-use question.

It is an economic development question.

It is a regional strategy question.

What Rochester and Monroe County Should Do Now

Rochester and Monroe County should not wait until state agencies, developers, activists, or outside interests define the advanced nuclear conversation for this region.

Local leaders should begin preparing now.

A serious regional process should include:

an advanced nuclear feasibility review,

Eastman Business Park site-context analysis,

industrial and brownfield site screening,

grid and transmission compatibility review,

workforce development planning,

public education,

community engagement,

local cost-benefit analysis,

state and federal funding review,

and regional economic development alignment.

This does not require local government to endorse a specific project immediately.

It requires leadership to stop treating energy as someone else’s problem.

Monroe County should understand the state’s direction.

Rochester should understand the opportunity.

And residents should understand what is being discussed before fear, confusion, or ideology fills the information gap.

The Public Deserves a Serious Conversation

The public conversation around nuclear should not be driven by panic.

It should not be driven by slogans.

It should not be driven by people who reduce the issue to fear.

It should also not be driven by blind optimism.

Nuclear energy raises real questions.

Cost matters.

Safety matters.

Waste matters.

Security matters.

Regulation matters.

Public trust matters.

Site selection matters.

Community benefit matters.

But none of those questions are reasons to avoid the discussion.

They are reasons to conduct the discussion seriously.

If Eastman Business Park or any other site is discussed as part of New York’s advanced nuclear future, the people of Rochester and Monroe County deserve honest answers, not political theater.

That is the role Monroe Energy Council intends to play.

Reliable energy.

Honest answers.

The Bottom Line

Rochester’s energy future will not be secured by frustration alone.

It will not be secured by changing who sends the bill.

It will not be secured by slogans.

It will be secured by generation, infrastructure, planning, reliability, affordability, and long-term regional strategy.

Eastman Business Park may or may not become the site of an advanced nuclear project.

That remains to be seen.

But it absolutely belongs in the conversation about Rochester’s energy future.

The site represents the kind of industrial infrastructure and redevelopment context that should be evaluated as New York moves toward more firm, reliable, zero-emission generation.

If Rochester wants energy sovereignty, it must think seriously about generation.

If Monroe County wants economic growth, it must think seriously about power.

If the state wants electrification, it must help communities build the capacity to make electrification affordable and reliable.

And if this region wants to prosper, it must stop treating energy as a side issue.

Energy is the foundation.

Power matters.

Generation matters.

Eastman Business Park may be one of the places where Rochester begins to understand just how much.

Notes on Scale Estimates

The generation examples in this article are illustrative and are not site-specific projections for Eastman Business Park.

For example, a 300 megawatt advanced nuclear unit operating at a 90% capacity factor would generate approximately 2.37 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year:

300 MW × 8,760 hours × 90% = about 2.37 billion kWh/year

If measured against an illustrative household-use estimate of 10,500 kilowatt-hours per home per year, that level of generation could theoretically equal the annual electricity use of more than 200,000 homes.

Actual project output, site size, cost, timeline, household-equivalent estimates, and grid impact would depend on final technology, design, permitting, financing, transmission capacity, operating profile, and local energy demand.

The purpose of this estimate is to help readers understand the scale of firm generation, not to claim that a specific Eastman Business Park project has been approved, sized, financed, or scheduled.

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