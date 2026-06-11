By Marcus C. Williams

For the Monroe Energy Council

Rochester residents have every reason to be frustrated with RG&E.

Bills have gone up. Customer service complaints have been persistent. Billing problems have damaged public trust. Households are under pressure. Small businesses are trying to plan around costs they cannot easily control.

That frustration is real.

But frustration by itself is not an energy plan.

As the conversation around replacing RG&E, municipalizing utility infrastructure, or creating some form of public utility continues, Rochester needs to ask a deeper question:

After RG&E, what would Rochester actually control?

That question matters because the energy system is not one simple thing.

There is the company residents see on their bill.

There are local wires, substations, poles, crews, trucks, and billing systems.

There are state regulators.

There are state laws and energy mandates.

There are transmission systems.

There are power plants.

There are wholesale electricity markets.

There are long-term infrastructure costs.

Changing one part of that system does not automatically change all of it.

That does not mean reform should be dismissed. It means reform should be serious.

If Rochester is going to spend public money studying or pursuing major utility changes, residents deserve more than slogans. They deserve a clear explanation of cost, control, generation, risk, and long-term affordability.

The public question should not simply be, “How do we get rid of RG&E?”

The better question is:

What would come next, and would it actually give Rochester more control over its energy future?

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Ownership Is Not the Same as Control

A public utility proposal can sound simple when reduced to a slogan.

Replace the private utility.

Make it public.

Lower the bills.

Improve accountability.

But the energy system does not become simpler because the slogan is simple.

If Rochester or a local public authority were to take over parts of the utility system, it would still need to answer basic operational questions:

Who owns the local wires?

Who maintains the substations?

Who handles storm response?

Who pays for system upgrades?

Who manages billing?

Who handles customer service?

Who carries legal and financial risk?

Who repays acquisition debt?

Who buys the electricity?

Who decides where that electricity comes from?

Those are not small administrative details.

They are the system.

A local takeover may change ownership of certain distribution assets. It may change governance. It may create a new public structure. It may give local officials more visibility into local operations.

But it would not automatically create new electricity.

It would not automatically lower wholesale power costs.

It would not automatically remove New York State’s energy mandates, regulatory decisions, or infrastructure requirements.

It would not automatically make Rochester energy sovereign.

That distinction is critical.

Buying the Wires Does Not Mean Producing the Power

The local utility system has different layers.

One layer is delivery. That includes the infrastructure that moves electricity and gas to customers.

Another layer is supply. That involves where electricity comes from, how it is generated, how it moves through the broader grid, and what it costs in the market.

A public takeover conversation that only focuses on delivery infrastructure is incomplete.

Why?

Because if Rochester does not control or meaningfully influence generation, then residents remain exposed to many of the same pressures that already affect bills.

The city could change who manages the wires and still remain dependent on outside generation, regional markets, state policy, transmission constraints, and fuel or capacity costs.

That is why the generation question must come first.

If the goal is lower bills, then Rochester needs to know whether a new ownership structure would actually reduce total costs or simply move those costs into a different public framework.

If the goal is local accountability, then Rochester needs to know what decisions would truly become local and what decisions would remain controlled by state agencies, regional markets, and outside generators.

If the goal is energy sovereignty, then Rochester needs a serious generation strategy.

Without generation, local ownership may create a new structure, but not true control.

The Public Deserves the Full Math

Any serious utility takeover proposal must provide the full math before asking the public to support it.

That means more than saying the current utility is unpopular.

It means showing:

the estimated acquisition cost,

the financing structure,

the projected debt burden,

the repayment timeline,

the effect on taxpayers and ratepayers,

the transition cost,

the staffing model,

the governance structure,

the maintenance plan,

the storm response plan,

the billing and customer service plan,

the power supply strategy,

and the projected impact on household and business bills.

Those details matter because public ownership is not free.

If infrastructure has to be purchased, financed, litigated, transitioned, staffed, and maintained, the cost does not disappear.

It goes somewhere.

It may show up in rates.

It may show up in taxes.

It may show up in fees.

It may show up in public debt.

It may show up in deferred maintenance.

It may show up in reduced fiscal flexibility somewhere else.

That does not automatically mean a public model is impossible. But it does mean the burden of proof should be high.

Residents should not be asked to support a major structural change without knowing whether the numbers actually work.

Temporary Rate Relief Is Not a Long-Term Strategy

Recent temporary rate decisions have given some residents a sense of short-term relief because the approved increases were lower than what the utilities originally requested.

That matters.

But it does not solve the deeper problem.

A smaller increase is still an increase.

A temporary decision is still temporary.

And the broader rate case continues.

The deeper issue is that New York’s energy system is under pressure from multiple directions at once:

aging infrastructure,

higher capital needs,

electrification demands,

regulatory mandates,

grid reliability concerns,

generation constraints,

and long-term policy decisions that affect the cost of service.

This is why the debate cannot stop at anger toward one utility.

RG&E is the most visible part of the system for Rochester residents. It is the name on the bill. It is where the frustration lands.

But the forces shaping energy costs are larger than one company.

That is why any serious reform has to deal with the full system, not just the most visible target.

Energy Sovereignty Requires Generation

If Rochester wants more energy control, the conversation has to move beyond utility ownership.

The city and region need to talk about generation, capacity, infrastructure, reliability, and long-term affordability.

This is where energy sovereignty becomes important.

Energy sovereignty does not simply mean changing a billing logo.

It means building the capacity to influence or secure the energy future of a community.

That includes asking:

Where will our power come from?

Can we attract or support reliable generation?

Can we use industrial sites more strategically?

Can we strengthen grid resilience?

Can we lower long-term exposure to outside supply pressures?

Can we create local workforce opportunities?

Can we build a stronger foundation for households, businesses, and future development?

Those are energy sovereignty questions.

And they are much bigger than whether one company is unpopular.

Nuclear Is Now Part of the State Conversation

This is where Rochester should pay attention.

New York State is increasingly talking about advanced nuclear power as part of its future energy strategy.

Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the New York Power Authority to advance at least one gigawatt of advanced nuclear generation in Upstate New York. State energy agencies are also working through planning, siting, workforce, and development questions connected to advanced nuclear.

That matters for Rochester.

Eastman Business Park has already appeared in public discussion around possible advanced nuclear development. Whether that site is ultimately selected or not, the larger point is clear:

Rochester is not outside the conversation.

The region has industrial assets, energy demand, workforce potential, brownfield and redevelopment questions, and a long-term affordability problem that cannot be solved through slogans alone.

If nuclear is going to be part of New York’s energy future, Rochester should not wait for others to define the terms of the debate.

Rochester should ask what advanced nuclear could mean for:

reliable power,

industrial competitiveness,

long-term affordability,

local workforce development,

brownfield and industrial site reuse,

grid stability,

and regional economic strategy.

That does not mean every site is appropriate.

It does not mean every nuclear proposal should be accepted.

It means Rochester needs informed leadership, not reactionary politics.

Regenerative Energy: Turning Burdened Land Into Productive Capacity

Rochester also has another opportunity: regenerative energy.

Regenerative energy means looking at burdened, underused, industrial, or brownfield sites and asking whether they can become part of a productive energy future.

For years, many communities have carried the cost of industrial decline, vacant land, contaminated sites, and underused infrastructure.

A serious energy strategy should ask whether some of those places can be transformed from liabilities into assets.

That could include energy infrastructure, advanced generation, workforce facilities, grid-support resources, or other productive uses that strengthen the region.

This conversation should be handled carefully.

Communities deserve respect. Site selection matters. Safety matters. Environmental history matters. Public trust matters.

But the answer cannot be to avoid serious planning altogether.

If Rochester wants affordability, reliability, and economic growth, it needs to think about land, infrastructure, and generation together.

That is how energy sovereignty becomes practical.

A Public Utility Without a Generation Plan Is Incomplete

This is the central point.

Rochester can debate public utility models.

Rochester can debate RG&E.

Rochester can debate ownership, accountability, customer service, and rates.

But any proposal that does not deal seriously with generation is incomplete.

If the city buys infrastructure but does not create or secure power, it may inherit cost and responsibility without gaining real control.

If the city assumes debt but remains dependent on outside power supply, state mandates, and regional markets, then the public may carry more risk without seeing the promised relief.

If the city changes governance but does not solve the generation problem, the deeper affordability issue remains.

That is why the generation-first principle matters:

No generation, no energy sovereignty.

Before Rochester takes on new obligations, it should know whether the plan actually gives residents more control over their energy future.

What Rochester Should Demand Before Moving Forward

Before any major public utility proposal advances, Rochester residents should demand answers to at least five categories of questions.

1. Cost

What would acquisition cost?

What would transition cost?

What would annual maintenance cost?

What would upgrades cost over the next 10 to 20 years?

2. Debt

How much would be borrowed?

Who would repay it?

What happens if costs exceed projections?

Would taxpayers or ratepayers carry the burden?

3. Governance

Who would run the system?

Who would appoint leadership?

How would accountability work?

What protections would prevent politicized management?

4. Service

Would billing improve?

Would storm response improve?

Would customer service improve?

What evidence supports those claims?

5. Generation

Where would the electricity come from?

Would Rochester control any generation?

Could the region support advanced generation, including nuclear?

Would the plan reduce exposure to outside energy costs?

These are not anti-reform questions.

They are responsible questions.

If a proposal cannot answer them, then it is not ready.

Rochester Needs More Than a Protest Strategy

Public anger can identify a problem.

It cannot, by itself, build an energy system.

Rochester needs a strategy that is bigger than protest and more serious than slogans.

That strategy should include:

affordability,

reliability,

infrastructure modernization,

local and regional generation,

energy sovereignty,

regenerative use of burdened land,

advanced nuclear exploration,

workforce development,

and serious public accountability.

That is the direction the conversation should move.

Not because RG&E deserves protection.

Not because residents should accept rising costs.

Not because the current system is working perfectly.

But because the next system must be better than the current one.

And better requires math, planning, generation, governance, and honesty.

The Bottom Line

Rochester residents deserve lower costs, better service, and a stronger energy future.

But replacing RG&E is not automatically the same as solving Rochester’s energy problem.

Changing who owns the wires does not automatically change who produces the power.

Changing the name on the bill does not automatically change the cost structure.

Changing governance does not automatically create energy sovereignty.

If Rochester is serious about energy reform, then the conversation must start with what residents would actually control after RG&E.

And the answer must include generation.

Because without generation, Rochester may end up with more responsibility, more debt, and the same deeper energy pressures.

Before the city spends more public money or moves further toward a takeover model, residents deserve the full math and the full plan.

Not just a promise.

Not just a slogan.

A real strategy.



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