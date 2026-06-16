By Marcus C. Williams

For the Monroe Energy Council

Rochester residents are facing rising energy costs, billing inconsistencies, and growing frustration around monthly utility bills.

While City Council does not directly set RG&E rates, that does not mean local leadership is powerless.

There are immediate steps City Council can take to pressure the right agencies, improve transparency, expand access to existing relief programs, and help residents deal with billing problems before they become financial emergencies.

This is not a long-term theory document.

This is a 60-day action framework focused on what can be done now.

Executive Summary

Monroe Energy Council is proposing a 60-day relief framework built around two tracks:

First, no-cost City Council actions that can begin immediately through resolutions, public accountability, PSC engagement, and transparency demands.

Second, a low-cost implementation effort that helps residents review bills, identify errors, enroll in existing assistance programs, check supplier status, and file complaints through the proper state channels.

The goal is simple:

deliver practical relief within one to two billing cycles while building pressure for broader long-term energy affordability reform.

This plan is not intended to solve every energy problem facing Rochester or New York State.

It is intended to begin with the low-hanging fruit: actions that are realistic, local, measurable, and capable of helping residents in the near term.

The Problem

Energy affordability has become one of the most immediate economic pressures facing Rochester households.

Residents are dealing with higher utility bills, confusing billing adjustments, estimated reads, supplier questions, shutoff concerns, and limited visibility into what assistance may already be available.

At the same time, many residents understandably do not know which level of government controls which part of the problem.

City Council does not directly set RG&E rates. Those decisions are handled through the state regulatory process, primarily through the New York Public Service Commission.

But City Council can still act.

Council can use its public platform, formal resolutions, local hearings, constituent services, and agency coordination to push immediate relief actions forward.

That is where this plan begins.

What City Council Can Do Immediately

The first part of this plan does not require a major new budget allocation.

These are no-cost or near-zero-cost actions City Council can take immediately.

1. Pass a resolution opposing the full RG&E rate increase

City Council should formally oppose the full pending RG&E rate request and urge the Public Service Commission to reject or substantially reduce any increase that would further burden Rochester residents.

This resolution should make clear that residents are already dealing with serious affordability pressure and that any additional utility increase must be scrutinized through the lens of household impact, billing performance, reliability, and local economic conditions.

2. File official comments with the Public Service Commission

A Council resolution should not simply sit in City Hall.

It should be formally submitted into the PSC process so Rochester’s position becomes part of the official public record.

Council should also encourage residents, neighborhood organizations, small businesses, and community groups to submit their own comments.

3. Request an in-person Rochester public hearing

City Council should request that the PSC hold an in-person public hearing in Rochester before any final rate decision is made.

Residents should not be limited to distant proceedings or difficult online processes when the consequences are showing up directly on their utility bills.

4. Demand transparency on the $5 million RG&E reliability penalty

RG&E incurred a $5 million negative revenue adjustment connected to reliability performance.

The public deserves to know exactly how that customer benefit will be handled.

City Council should demand clear answers from RG&E and the PSC:

Will customers see a visible bill credit?

Will the adjustment be applied through future rates?

Which customer classes benefit?

When will residents see the impact?

How will regulators ensure the penalty is not later recovered from customers through another mechanism?

This money should not disappear into regulatory accounting language that residents cannot see or understand.

5. Require Rochester-specific billing and enrollment transparency

Council should request Rochester-specific data from RG&E and relevant agencies, including:

billing complaints

estimated bills

delayed or corrected bills

shutoff notices

unresolved disputes

EAP / EEAP enrollment

assistance gaps by ZIP code

Without local data, residents are left with anecdotes and frustration.

With local data, Council can track whether the problem is improving or being ignored.

The 60-Day Relief Blitz

The second part of this plan is a low-cost, practical implementation effort.

The City does not need to create a large new bureaucracy. It can use existing facilities, existing community partners, and existing program infrastructure.

The proposal is a 60-Day Rochester Energy Relief Blitz focused on helping residents with the utility issues they are already facing.

What the Relief Blitz would include

Neighborhood bill review clinics

Residents should be able to bring their RG&E bills to a local site and receive help reviewing charges, usage patterns, estimated reads, adjustments, supplier status, and possible errors.

Billing error support

Some residents may be paying too much because of billing problems, missing credits, estimated bills, delayed corrections, or unresolved disputes.

A relief clinic should help identify those problems and direct residents to the proper resolution path.

EAP / EEAP enrollment assistance

Eligible households should be connected to existing utility assistance programs that can reduce monthly bill burden.

The issue is not only whether programs exist.

The issue is whether residents know about them, qualify for them, and successfully complete enrollment.

ESCO / supplier status review

Some customers may be receiving energy supply through a third-party supplier rather than standard RG&E supply.

That does not automatically mean the customer is being harmed, but residents should know:

who supplies their energy

whether their rate is fixed or variable

whether they are paying more than necessary

whether there are cancellation terms

whether switching back or changing suppliers could reduce costs

DPS complaint support

When residents cannot resolve billing or service issues directly with RG&E, they should be helped through the Department of Public Service complaint process.

Residents should not be expected to navigate that process alone.

Estimated Cost and Impact

This effort can be done without a large taxpayer burden.

A practical version of the 60-day relief effort could likely be coordinated for under $40,000, especially if City facilities, agency staff, community partners, and volunteer support are used effectively.

The near-term household impact could plausibly reach $75,000 to $150,000 or more within one to two billing cycles, depending on how many residents are reached and how many billing corrections, assistance enrollments, supplier issues, and complaint resolutions are completed.

The value is not only financial.

The value is also transparency, trust, and accountability.

Residents need to see that someone is taking action in a structured way.

What This Plan Is — and What It Is Not

This plan is not a replacement for long-term energy reform.

It will not solve every issue connected to infrastructure, generation, state mandates, delivery rates, grid capacity, or regulatory policy.

Those larger questions still need serious long-term work.

This plan is different.

This is Phase 1: immediate relief.

It focuses on actions that can begin now while broader energy affordability, infrastructure, and regulatory reform discussions continue.

In other words:

Do what can be done now, while continuing to fight for what must be changed long term.

Why This Matters

Energy costs affect more than monthly bills.

They affect housing affordability, small business stability, household budgets, senior citizens on fixed incomes, working families, and neighborhood economic health.

When utility bills rise faster than people can adjust, the pressure spreads across the entire local economy.

That is why immediate relief matters.

Rochester needs long-term energy reform, but residents also need action now.

City Council cannot do everything.

But it can do something.

And the actions outlined here are realistic, measurable, and capable of producing near-term benefit.

Call to Action

Monroe Energy Council is calling on City Council, community partners, and residents to support a 60-day Energy Relief Action Plan focused on:

no-cost Council action

PSC accountability

RG&E transparency

bill review support

EAP / EEAP enrollment

ESCO / supplier review

DPS complaint support

measurable relief within one to two billing cycles

If you believe Rochester needs practical solutions on energy affordability, share this plan and encourage local leaders to act.

Stay informed or get involved:

monroeenergycouncil@gmail.com

Monroe Energy Council

Working on real solutions.

Research. Infrastructure. Affordability. Regional Stability.