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April 2026

Energy Cost Increases Are Accelerating — And New York Is Entering A More Expensive Era
The issue is no longer whether prices will rise. The issue is how the system behaves once higher costs become structurally embedded.
  Monroe Energy Council
The Energy Grid Is Tightening: What the Latest NYISO Warning Actually Means
A shrinking margin doesn’t just increase risk—it changes how the entire system behaves.
  Monroe Energy Council
Rochester Could Be Next: The Shift That Will Decide Energy Costs
Rising costs are only the beginning—what happens next will shape everything that follows.
  Monroe Energy Council
Why Energy Prices Keep Spiking: A System Under Pressure—And What of People and Businesses
How rising demand and constrained supply are driving volatility, higher costs, and a more fragile energy system
  Monroe Energy Council
What a Stable Energy System Actually Looks Like
If costs are rising because the system is tightening, the real question becomes: what does a system that doesn’t tighten look like?
  Monroe Energy Council
Rochester in the Running for New Nuclear—What That Actually Means
Eastman Business Park is now part of a statewide nuclear conversation. But what does that actually mean—and what happens next?
  Monroe Energy Council
Why Energy Costs Keep Rising in New York
Supply hasn’t kept up. Demand hasn’t gone away. The system is tightening—and costs are rising.
  Monroe Energy Council
The Nuclear Shift Has Started—The Question Is Where It Lands
Why regions across New York are beginning to position for what comes next
  Monroe Energy Council
The Rochester Energy Decision: What Happens Next Is Up To Us
By Marcus C.
  Monroe Energy Council
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