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New York’s Electrification vs Infrastructure Reality
Demand Is Accelerating. Infrastructure Isn’t Keeping Up.
May 9
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Monroe Energy Council
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Rochester Could Become The Energy Capital Of Upstate New York
Affordable energy could become Rochester’s next economic advantage.
May 4
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Monroe Energy Council
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RG&E Gets The Blame. Albany Created The Problem.
How New York’s Energy Policies Are Driving Higher Bills, Straining the Grid, and Pushing Families Toward a More Expensive Future
May 1
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Monroe Energy Council
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April 2026
Energy Cost Increases Are Accelerating — And New York Is Entering A More Expensive Era
The issue is no longer whether prices will rise. The issue is how the system behaves once higher costs become structurally embedded.
Apr 30
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Monroe Energy Council
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The Energy Grid Is Tightening: What the Latest NYISO Warning Actually Means
A shrinking margin doesn’t just increase risk—it changes how the entire system behaves.
Apr 28
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Monroe Energy Council
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Rochester Could Be Next: The Shift That Will Decide Energy Costs
Rising costs are only the beginning—what happens next will shape everything that follows.
Apr 24
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Monroe Energy Council
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Why Energy Prices Keep Spiking: A System Under Pressure—And What of People and Businesses
How rising demand and constrained supply are driving volatility, higher costs, and a more fragile energy system
Apr 22
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Monroe Energy Council
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What a Stable Energy System Actually Looks Like
If costs are rising because the system is tightening, the real question becomes: what does a system that doesn’t tighten look like?
Apr 20
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Monroe Energy Council
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Rochester in the Running for New Nuclear—What That Actually Means
Eastman Business Park is now part of a statewide nuclear conversation. But what does that actually mean—and what happens next?
Apr 18
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Monroe Energy Council
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Why Energy Costs Keep Rising in New York
Supply hasn’t kept up. Demand hasn’t gone away. The system is tightening—and costs are rising.
Apr 16
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Monroe Energy Council
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The Nuclear Shift Has Started—The Question Is Where It Lands
Why regions across New York are beginning to position for what comes next
Apr 13
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Monroe Energy Council
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The Rochester Energy Decision: What Happens Next Is Up To Us
By Marcus C.
Apr 10
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Monroe Energy Council
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